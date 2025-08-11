ARTICLE
11 August 2025

A Conversation On Bindl V. Commission (Case T-354/22): A Turning Point For International Data Privacy (Podcast)

On January 8, 2025, the European General Court made history by ordering the European Commission to pay damages to an individual in the case of Bindl v. Commission (Case T-354/22).
Lynn Parker Dupree,Julia Obradovic-Walz, and Nessa Khandaker
On January 8, 2025, the European General Court made history by ordering the European Commission to pay damages to an individual in the case of Bindl v. Commission (Case T-354/22). Mr. Thomas Bindl, a German citizen, claimed that the Commission violated his privacy rights by sharing his personal data with the United States without proper protections. He argued that this happened when he logged into a Commission website using his Facebook account, which collected information like his IP address. This ruling is important because it's the first time the court has awarded monetary damages to an individual, and it highlights the legal risks businesses face when handling data from EU residents.

In this podcast, Finnegan partner Lynn Parker Dupree, along with attorneys Julia Obradovic-Walz and Nessa Khandaker interview Mr. Bindl and his counsel, Peter Hense, about the significance of this case.

