Coinbase Data Breach Class-Action Lawsuit

COINBASE CUSTOMERS. If you received a notice from Coinbase about a data breach, you may be eligible for compensation due to Coinbase's failure to safeguard your sensitive personal and financial information.

Case Information

The Issue at Hand

Brooks Kushman's data privacy legal team is in the process of filing a class-action lawsuit against Coinbase, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, alleging the company failed to adequately protect customer data. The pending lawsuit stems from a security breach that occurred in December 2024 but wasn't discovered until May 2025, exposing nearly 70,000 customers to fraud and identity theft.

Coinbase reportedly fell victim to a sophisticated insider scheme in which rogue overseas support agents were bribed by cybercriminals to steal customer data and facilitate social engineering attacks. The stolen data has led to a rise in identity theft and related losses.

What Information Was Stolen?

Names

Addresses, phone numbers, and emails

Social Security numbers (last four digits)

Bank account information

Government-issued ID images (e.g., driver's licenses, passports)

Account data, including balance and transaction history

Internal corporate communications and training materials

Information Regarding the Coinbase Data Breach

According to SEC and state filings, the data breach impacted 69,461 Coinbase users. While Coinbase has pledged to cooperate with law enforcement and set up a $20 million reward fund for tips leading to arrests, it has also estimated potential losses between $180 and $400 million due to reimbursements.

The breach was not caused by a technical failure of Coinbase's system, but rather by a targeted bribery and recruitment operation aimed at employees. The attackers used the data to impersonate Coinbase and trick customers into sending cryptocurrency.

Despite Coinbase's assurances, affected users were left vulnerable to fraud and identity theft. Brooks Kushman's pending lawsuit argues that Coinbase did not do enough to secure customer information or help victims protect themselves in the wake of the attack.

Protecting Your Financial Privacy

If you were notified by Coinbase that your data was compromised, you may be eligible to join the lawsuit. Affected users could recover damages for stolen funds, costs related to identity theft, time spent on recovery, and other financial losses.

