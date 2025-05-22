California Announces Investigative Sweep Of Location Data Industry

On March 10, 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an investigative sweep targeting the location data industry, emphasizing compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). This announcement follows the California legislature proposing a bill that, if passed, would impose restrictions on the collection and use of geolocation data.

Of course, concerns about geolocation tracking are not limited to California.

In California, the Attorney General's investigation involved sending letters to advertising networks, mobile app providers, and data brokers that appear to the Attorney General to be in violation of the CCPA. These letters notify recipients of potential violations and request additional information regarding their business practices. The focus is on how businesses offer and effectuate consumers' rights to stop the sale and sharing of personal information and to limit the use of sensitive personal information, including geolocation data.

To avoid enforcement actions, businesses in the location data industry must ensure compliance with the CCPA.

Understand Consumer Rights: The CCPA grants California consumers several rights, including the right to know what personal information is being collected, the right to opt out of the sale or sharing of their personal information, and the right to delete their personal information. Because precise geolocation data is "sensitive personal information" under the CCPA, consumer rights also include the right to limit the use or disclosure of such information. Businesses must clearly communicate these rights to consumers (which includes employees). Implement Opt-Out/Limitation Mechanisms: As noted, businesses must provide consumers with the ability to opt out of the sale and sharing of their personal information, and to limit the use or disclosure of sensitive personal information. This includes implementing clear and accessible opt-out/limitation request mechanisms on websites and mobile apps. Once a consumer opts out, businesses cannot sell or share their personal information unless they receive authorization to do so again. Transparency and Accountability: Businesses must be transparent about their data collection and disclosure practices. This includes providing detailed privacy policies that explain what data is collected, how it is used, and the categories of third parties to whom it is disclosed. Additionally, businesses should be prepared to respond to inquiries from the Attorney General's office and provide documentation of their compliance efforts.

