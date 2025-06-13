DOJ's "Bulk Sensitive Data Rule" Is In Effect, And May Require Significant Compliance Obligations As Enforcement Is Set To Begin

DATA CATEGORY DESCRIPTION VOLUME THRESHOLD Government-Related Geolocation Data Geolocation information regarding specific U.S. sensitive areas. N/A Government-Related Personal Data Data on current and former U.S. government personnel. N/A Human genomic and biospecimen data Data representing the sequences that constitute all or part of the subset of a human cell's genetic instructions; or any quantity of human-derived material from which human genomic data could be derived. 100 U.S. persons Human epigenomic data Data derived from a systems-level analysis of human epigenetic modifications, which are changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the DNA sequence itself. 1,000 U.S. persons Human proteomic data Data derived from a systems-level analysis of proteins expressed by a human genome, cell, tissue, or organism. 1,000 U.S. persons Human transcriptomic data Data derived from a systems-level analysis of RNA transcripts produced by the human genome under specific conditions or in a specific cell type. 1,000 U.S. persons Biometric identifiers Fingerprints, voice prints, retina scans, etc. 1,000 U.S. persons Precise geolocation data Accurate within 1,000 meters 1,000 U.S. persons Personal health data Diagnostic, treatment, prescription information (not limited to protected health information, or PHI, as defined by HIPAA) 10,000 U.S. persons Personal financial data Banking, credit, and trading information 10,000 U.S. persons Covered personal identifiers Combination of the above categories linked to a specific individual 10,000 U.S. persons Combined data Any collection or set of data containing more than one of the above categories. Lowest applicable number

A "U.S. Person" is any U.S. citizen, national, lawful permanent resident, refugee, asylee, or any entity organized solely under the laws of the U.S. Also referred to herein as a "covered party(ies)."

A "Country of Concern" is one of the following specific countries: The People's Republic of China ("PRC") (including Hong Kong and Macau); Russia; Cuba; Venezuela; North Korea; and Iran.

A "Covered Person" is an individual or entity that falls into any one of the following five categories: foreign entity 50%+ owned by countries of concern or is organized under the laws of, or has its principal place of business in, a country of concern; foreign individual employed or contracted by a country of concern; foreign individual primarily residing in a country of concern; any person determined by the Attorney General to be owned, controlled, or acting on behalf of countries of concern or covered persons, or likely to cause violations of the DSP; and a foreign entity that is at least 50% owned, directly or indirectly, or in the aggregate, by one or more persons who fall into one of the four categories above.

An applicable data transaction includes any one of the following that involves either government-related data or bulk U.S. sensitive personal data: Data Brokerage: "the sale of data, licensing or access to data, or similar commercial transaction . . . involving the transfer of data from any person to any other person, where the recipient did not collect or process the data directly from the individuals linked or linkable to the collected or processed data"; Vendor Agreements: "any agreement or arrangement, other than an employment agreement, in which any person provides goods or services to another person, including cloud-computing services, in exchange for payment or other consideration"; Employment Agreements: "any agreement or arrangement in which an individual, other than as an independent contractor, performs work or performs job functions directly for a person in exchange for payment or other consideration, including employment on a board or committee, executive-level arrangements or services, and employment services at an operational level"; and Investment Agreements: "any agreement or arrangement in which any person, in exchange for payment or other consideration, obtains direct or indirect ownership interests in or rights in relation to (1) real estate located in the United States; or (2) a U.S. legal entity".

Finally, "access" to the data at issue means logical or physical access, and includes "the ability to obtain, read, copy, decrypt, edit, divert, release, affect, alter the state of, or otherwise view or receive" such information.

Data brokerage transactions with Countries of Concern or Covered Persons;

Bulk human 'omic data or biospecimen data access by Countries of Concern or Covered Persons; and

Any transaction that violates restricted transfer requirements in the Rule.

Vendor Agreements;

Employment Agreements; and

Investment Agreements.

Official transactions of the U.S. government;

Personal communications not involving the transfer of anything of value;

Transactions that are "ordinarily incident to and part of the provision of financial services," including banking services, the purchase and sale of goods and services, payment processing transfers, and investment-management services;

Transactions subject to a Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") national security agreement, during the pendency of the agreement;

Corporate group transactions "ordinarily incident to and part of administrative or ancillary business operations," including human resources, payroll, and other employee management and corporate financial activities;

Telecommunication services transactions;

Drug, biological product, and medical device operations and authorizations; and

Clinical investigations and post-marketing surveillance data.

Review Current Transactions: Review current transactions that fall within the covered datasets, and evaluate whether such transactions are prohibited, restricted, or subject to new requirements.

Establish a Process to Assess Applicability of Rules to Future Transactions: When establishing agreements implicating one or more of the four covered transaction types, covered parties should confirm that (a) the contractual counterparty is not a country of concern or covered person; and (b) the transaction does not fall into a prohibited category.

Comply With Additional Security Requirements: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has published additional requirements for protecting datasets that must be complied with.

Comply With Additional Security Requirements: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has published additional requirements for protecting datasets that must be complied with.

Establish Robust Data Compliance Programs: Programs must include risk-based procedures for verifying data flows, identifying transaction parties, and ensuring the end-use of data aligns with regulatory requirements.

Conduct Annual Independent Audits: Covered parties must conduct an annual, independent audit to verify compliance with security requirements and document audit findings.

Engagement with Affected Partners: If dealing with partners or vendors affected by the Rule, it is crucial to understand their compliance status and any potential risks associated with data transactions. Covered parties should remember that the Rule applies to U.S. Persons that "knowingly direct" covered data transactions to a foreign entity that would be prohibited or restricted if engaged by a U.S. Person; and

Monitor Regulatory Developments: The DOJ has signaled that it intends to continue to engage with companies and stakeholders, and determine, for example, whether any wind-down or other general licenses are appropriate. Staying updated on additional DOJ or other relevant agency guidance will help ensure compliance with evolving regulations that may come to affect indirect parties.

The rule affects "Covered Data Transactions," which are data transactions by a "U.S. Person" that involves "access" to that data by a "Country of Concern" or a "Covered Person."Under the DPS, whether a data transaction is prohibited or restricted is a fact-specific analysis. It depends on (1) the type of data, (2) the volume of data, (3) the type of transaction, and (4) the identify of the recipient.The DSP prohibits the following transactions:The DSP allows for the following kinds of transactions on restricted basis, provided that they comply with the Rule's requirements and security requirements from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA):The DSP also requires that U.S. persons engaging in a data brokerage transaction with any foreign person, even if not from a Country of Concern, must include language in the data brokerage transaction contract forbidding the foreign person from providing the applicable data to Covered Persons or Countries of Concern.Additionally, affected organizations should keep in mind that formal compliance alone may be insufficient: the government will likely expect companies to engage in some level of compliance diligence in this context, and knowledge of or willful blindness to improper data diversion could create compliance risk.Certain transactions may be exempt from application of the Rule, including the following:Transactions that do not fall within an exemption may nevertheless be authorized if covered by a general or specific license granted by NSD. No general licenses have been issued to date by NSD and the practical ability of parties to obtain a specific license remains unclear.Covered parties engaged in covered transaction types that involve government-related or bulk U.S. sensitive personal data with countries of concern/covered persons may be directly impacted by the Final Rules. To ensure compliance, covered parties should take the following steps:If a covered party is currently involved in or seeks to engage in a restricted transaction, it is important to understand and pursue the appropriate steps to comply with the additional security requirements, due diligence, auditing, reporting, and record-keeping requirements as outlined in the Final Rules. Notably, the covered party must:Covered parties must ensure compliance with additional measures for restricted transactions no later thanEven if a covered party is not directly engaged in covered transactions, it is essential to stay prepared for potential indirect effects and updates to the Final Rules. Covered parties should consider the following:

