ARTICLE
14 May 2025

California Privacy Protection Agency Fines Retailer Over CCPA Violations

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Thompson Coburn LLP logo
For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Explore Firm Details
On May 6, 2025, the California Privacy Protection Agency ("CPPA") announced a decision requiring Todd Snyder, Inc., a clothing retailer, to change its business practices and pay a fine of $345,178...
United States California Privacy
Brittney Mollman,Brittney Mollman, and Elizabeth A. James
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On May 6, 2025, the California Privacy Protection Agency ("CPPA") announced a decision requiring Todd Snyder, Inc., a clothing retailer, to change its business practices and pay a fine of $345,178 to resolve allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA").

The CPPA alleged that Todd Snyder failed to properly process consumer requests to opt out of the sale or sharing of their personal information for 40 days, required more information than was necessary to process consumer privacy requests, and required consumers to verify their identity before they could opt out. In addition to paying the fine, Todd Snyder agreed to change its business practices, including by having properly conforming its system for submitting and managing opt-out preferences, as well as providing CCPA training for Todd Snyder employees. The settlement appears consistent with the CPPA's past advisory regarding applying data minimization to consumer requests.

This is the CPPA's second settlement this year. Companies should be aware of the uptick in CPPA enforcement. Thompson Coburn attorneys are continuing to monitor these developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brittney Mollman
Brittney Mollman
Photo of Brittney Mollman
Brittney Mollman
Photo of Elizabeth A. James
Elizabeth A. James
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More