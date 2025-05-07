For biotech companies, navigating legal and business risks has always come with the territory. But the landscape is shifting—driven by shifting enforcement trends, a new presidential administration, and ongoing economic uncertainty.

In her recent article, Working in the grey: FDA, CMS and data privacy, published by Pharmaphorum, OGC Partner Berry Flynn Cappucci discusses how legal and compliance teams in biotech can stay ahead, including by:

Adopting a proactive compliance strategy



Implementing risk assessment frameworks



Strengthening internal audit and monitoring mechanisms



Maintaining engagement and transparency with regulatory agencies



Berry Cappucci is Partner with OGC and brings over 19 years of legal experience in the life sciences sector. Berry handles a wide range of issues, including licensing and collaboration transactions; mergers & acquisitions and initial public offerings; government regulation and compliance; clinical trials and data privacy; pharmaceutical development, complex commercial contracts; and corporate governance for sciences companies at all stages.

