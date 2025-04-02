Privacy And Data Security In Community Associations: Navigating Risks And Compliance

Privacy and data security laws govern how organizations collect, handle, and protect personally identifiable information (PII) to ensure it is properly processed and protected.

For community associations, this is especially important as these organizations often manage large amounts of PII of homeowners and residents (e.g., name, address, phone number, etc.), including certain categories of sensitive PII, such as financial details. With identity theft and various cyber scams on the rise, cybercriminals frequently target this type of data. Once this data is accessed, a threat actor can do anything it wants with the data. For instance: the threat actor can sell the PII to the highest bidder; encrypt the data and hold it for ransom, meaning that a community association can no longer access the information and potentially must pay large sums in order to get it back; or make a copy of the PII and then extort the community association to return or delete the data instead of releasing it publicly, among other malicious acts.

With these risks in mind, data security breaches have become a widespread concern, prompting legislative action. All fifty states now have laws requiring organizations to notify individuals if unauthorized access to PII occurs. These laws apply to community associations in North Carolina under North Carolina General Statute § 75-65. In order to avoid being involved in a data security breach, North Carolina community associations should prioritize taking steps to protect PII of their residents and homeowners.

While North Carolina does not offer specific statutory guidance for community associations regarding personal data handling, federal frameworks can help. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has developed comprehensive privacy and cybersecurity guidelines. To view their resource and overview guide, visit this link. The NIST's frameworks assist organizations in identifying the data they possess, protecting it, managing and governing it with clear internal rules, and responding to and recovering from data security incidents. To summarize some of the key steps necessary for a community association to protect its data, please see the list below.

Key Steps for Strengthening Privacy and Data Security