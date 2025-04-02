Privacy And Data Security In Community Associations: Navigating Risks And Compliance

Privacy and data security laws govern how organizations collect, handle, and protect personally identifiable information (PII) to ensure it is properly processed and protected.
For community associations, this is especially important as these organizations often manage large amounts of PII of homeowners and residents (e.g., name, address, phone number, etc.), including certain categories of sensitive PII, such as financial details. With identity theft and various cyber scams on the rise, cybercriminals frequently target this type of data. Once this data is accessed, a threat actor can do anything it wants with the data. For instance: the threat actor can sell the PII to the highest bidder; encrypt the data and hold it for ransom, meaning that a community association can no longer access the information and potentially must pay large sums in order to get it back; or make a copy of the PII and then extort the community association to return or delete the data instead of releasing it publicly, among other malicious acts.
With these risks in mind, data security breaches have become a widespread concern, prompting legislative action. All fifty states now have laws requiring organizations to notify individuals if unauthorized access to PII occurs. These laws apply to community associations in North Carolina under North Carolina General Statute § 75-65. In order to avoid being involved in a data security breach, North Carolina community associations should prioritize taking steps to protect PII of their residents and homeowners.
While North Carolina does not offer specific statutory guidance for community associations regarding personal data handling, federal frameworks can help. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has developed comprehensive privacy and cybersecurity guidelines. To view their resource and overview guide, visit this link. The NIST's frameworks assist organizations in identifying the data they possess, protecting it, managing and governing it with clear internal rules, and responding to and recovering from data security incidents. To summarize some of the key steps necessary for a community association to protect its data, please see the list below.
Key Steps for Strengthening Privacy and Data Security
- Keep Technology Updated. Community associations should prioritize keeping their systems, networks, and software up to date. Oftentimes, software updates include patches for security vulnerabilities that threat actors can exploit. As technology evolves, new threats emerge, and these software updates are designed to address these risks by closing security gaps. In addition, community associations should change passwords periodically and be sure that passwords are not universal among all systems and websites. If presented with the option, it is recommended to use multi-factor authentication on various log-in platforms. By using multi-factor authentication, there is an extra layer of security beyond a password that can be guessed, stolen, or compromised.
- Manage Access. Ensure that only necessary employees have access to residents' and homeowners' PII. For those who have access, be sure to adequately train those employees to confirm they are apprised of the community associations' cybersecurity policies and procedures. Additionally, be sure these employees can recognize common attack methods of threat actors and are able to avoid and report any suspicious activity. One of the basic ways to manage access is to ensure the community association is only collecting information that it absolutely needs to carry out its operations. If less data is in the possession of the community association, less data can be accessed by a threat actor.
- Regularly Review Vendor Contracts. It's crucial for community associations to audit contracts with vendors, at least annually, to ensure they align with the association's risk tolerance. Many breaches stem from third-party service providers who have access to PII and sensitive PII. Without clear contractual safeguards, a breach could result in significant remediation costs, with limited legal recourse against the responsible vendor. Always be sure that your contracts address data protection and breach response obligations.
- Consider Cyber Insurance. Cyber insurance has become an essential risk management tool for community associations. However, it's important to understand that cyber insurance is not a catch-all solution. Insurers are increasingly raising premiums and limiting coverage for organizations that fail to implement strong data protection practices. Cyber insurance should be seen as a safety net, not a substitute for a comprehensive privacy and security strategy. Community associations should also periodically review their cyber insurance policies to confirm they are providing coverage for any new or emerging threats that may arise.
- Engage the Community. Transparency, especially regarding the categories of data collected and how they are used, is key in building trust with residents and homeowners. Community Associations should seek input from their stakeholders on privacy and data security policies. While legal obligations will not change based on community sentiment, understanding residents' concerns can help guide decision-making and foster a sense of accountability. Discussing data security efforts and proactively addressing cybersecurity challenges at an annual meeting provides an opportunity to clarify expectations and show the association's commitment to protecting personal information.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.