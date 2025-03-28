Oregon's Privacy Law: Six Month Update, With Six Months To End Of Cure Period

Oregon's Attorney General released a new report this month, summarizing the outcomes since Oregon's "comprehensive" privacy law took effect six months ago. A six-month report isn't new: Connecticut released a six month report in February of last year to assess how consumers and businesses were responding to its privacy law.

The report summarizes business obligations under the law, and highlights differences between the Oregon law and other, similar state laws. It also summarizes the education and outreach efforts conducted by the state's Department of Justice. This includes a "living document" set of FAQs answering questions about the law. The report also summarizes the 110 consumer complaints received to-date, and enforcement the Privacy Unit has taken since the law went into effect. On the enforcement side, Oregon reports that it has initiated and closed 21 privacy enforcement matters, with companies taking prompt steps to cure the issues raised.

As a reminder, these actions are being brought during the law's "cure" period, which gives companies a 30-day period to fix violations after receiving the Privacy Unit's notice. The Oregon cure provision sunsets on January 1, 2026. Other states with a cure period are Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia. (Of these, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana will expire, with varying expiration dates between December 31, 2025 (Delaware) and April 1, 2027 (Maryland). Those without or where the cure period has expired are California, Colorado, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. For an overview of US state "comprehensive" privacy laws, visit our tracker.

Common business deficiencies identified by Oregon in the enforcement notices included:

Disclosure issues : This included not giving consumers a notice of their rights under the law.Also, of concern, has been insufficiently informing Oregon consumers about their rights under the law, specifically the list of third parties to whom their data has been sold.

: This included not giving consumers a notice of their rights under the law.Also, of concern, has been insufficiently informing Oregon consumers about their rights under the law, specifically the list of third parties to whom their data has been sold. Confusing privacy notices: By way of example, Oregon pointed to -as confusing- notices that name some states in the "your state rights" section of the privacy policy, but not specifically name Oregon. This, the report posits, gives consumers the impression that privacy rights are only available to people who live in those named states.

By way of example, Oregon pointed to -as confusing- notices that name some states in the "your state rights" section of the privacy policy, but not specifically name Oregon. This, the report posits, gives consumers the impression that privacy rights are only available to people who live in those named states. Lacking or burdensome rights mechanisms: In other words, not including a clear and conspicuous link to a webpage enabling consumers to opt out, request their privacy rights, or inappropriately difficult authentication requirements.

Putting it into Practice: This report is a reminder to companies to look at their disclosures around consumer rights. It also sets out the state's expectations around drafting notices that are "clear" and "accessible" to the "average consumer." Companies have six months before the cure period in Oregon sunsets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.