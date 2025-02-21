New Data Privacy Working Group Created By US House Committee

On February 12, 2025, Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (R-PA), Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, announced the establishment of a comprehensive data privacy working group (the Working Group). The Working Group also includes Representatives Morgan Griffiths (R-VA), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Russell Fry (R-SC), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Craig Goldman (R-TX), and Julie Fedorchak (R-ND).

The House Republicans created the Working Group to develop new federal data privacy standards. The Working Group welcomes input from a broad range of stakeholders. Stakeholders interested in engaging with the Working Group can reach out to PrivacyWorkingGroup@mail.house.gov for more information.

This initiative presents an opportunity for companies to actively engage in shaping emerging federal data privacy standards. Feel free to contact us for guidance. We will monitor the Working Group's progress and keep clients apprised of key developments as new federal privacy standards take shape.