Reilly Testifies Before California Senate Public Safety Committee On Bill To Curtail Abusive CIPA Lawsuits

On April 29, Manatt Privacy and Data Security Partner Brandon Reilly testified before the California Senate Public Safety Committee at a hearing on the advancement of S.B. 690, which aims to curb "abusive lawsuits" under the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) based on the standard use of online technologies.

Many businesses are facing litigation for their use of common website technologies, like cookies and pixels, based on a 1967 wiretapping statue under CIPA that is being used to target modern online activities. Sponsored by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced), S.B. 690 aims to introduce clarity for businesses by affirming the existing protections of the California Consumer Privacy Act and protecting businesses from exploitative lawsuits. Reilly testified as one of two experts offered by Senator Caballero in support of her bill, alongside the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Times. In addition, more than a dozen trade associations and businesses testified at the hearing in support of the bill.

The hearing represented a crucial step in progressing S.B. 690, which the Committee unanimously voted to advance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.