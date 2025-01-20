New Year, New Restrictions? Sara And Josh Talk About Drone Security (Podcast)

In this episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones, Sara and Josh talk about several recent legislative and regulatory developments related to drones

In this episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones, Sara and Josh talk about several recent legislative and regulatory developments related to drones, and more specifically, drone security. Topics include drone-related provisions (Sections 162 and 1709) in the FY25 NDAA, the Department of Commerce's open rulemaking proceeding on safeguarding the UAS supply chain initiated by the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, developments in counter-UAS policies, and the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's recent rule implementing a prior NDAA's prohibition on procurement and operation of certain UAS.

Have a listen and get up to speed on drone security issues as we head into a new Presidential Administration, and check back with our podcast for regular updates on drone policy developments

