19 September 2024

The Future Of AdTech: Privacy-Savvy Strategies For Businesses (Podcast)

GT Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Shareholder Darren Abernethy was a guest on the She Said Privacy/He Said Security Podcast presented by Red Clover Advisors.
GT Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Shareholder Darren Abernethy was a guest on the She Said Privacy/He Said Security Podcast presented by Red Clover Advisors. In this episode, titled "The Future of Ad Tech: Privacy-Savvy Strategies for Businesses," Darren discusses alternatives to third-party cookies and provides practical AdTech privacy considerations for in-house counsel and privacy teams.

Darren explains that businesses can prioritize privacy when implementing new AdTech strategies by proactively managing vendors and keeping privacy programs up to date. He also emphasizes the importance of modernizing vendor assessments, updating contracts regularly, and maintaining proper documentation in case of regulatory scrutiny to build trust and mitigate risks.

Click here to listen to the podcast episode.

