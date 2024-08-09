NY AG Publishes How-To Guide For Businesses Regarding Consumer Tracking On The Web

The Attorney General of New York has published two new websites (one for businesses, one for consumers) relating to privacy choices online. These sites are a clue to the AG's state of mind, which appears to be centered on enforcement. Although New York does not have a comprehensive state privacy law, the website for businesses makes clear that existing consumer protection laws require accurate and truthful disclosures about privacy practices.

WHY IT MATTERS

The publication of these "how to" guides may signal that the AG will be working to pursue website tracking practices that run afoul of the state's consumer protection laws. The sites follow an internal investigation into general privacy issues online.

In the words of the AG:

These laws, which prohibit businesses from engaging in deceptive acts and practices, effectively require that websites' representations concerning consumer privacy be truthful and not misleading. This means that statements about when and how website visitors are tracked should be accurate, and privacy controls should work as described.

The website outlines several ways in which websites can cause privacy issues for the site owner, including via misconfigured or incorrectly used tags, not appropriately using the "limited data" options offered by providers such as Meta and Google when deploying their tags, using opt-out buttons that inaccurately convey privacy choices, or failing to honor consumer opt-out choices.

The website also offers some best practices: