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13 August 2026

Thirteen Walkup Attorneys Shine On 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers Lists

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Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger

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For more than six decades, our personal injury attorneys have successfully represented injured people in both state and federal courts, before arbitration hearing boards and in mediation and settlement conferences. In the process, we have helped establish new law and used personal injury litigation to compel corporations to produce safer products. As leaders in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation, our attorneys have helped shape personal injury law, while securing millions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.
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Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is excited to announce that 13 of our attorneys have been named to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers lists, with four earning top honors.
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Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is excited to announce that 13 of our attorneys have been named to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers lists, with four earning top honors.

Michael A. Kelly, Richard Schoenberger, Khaldoun Baghdadi, and Doris Cheng have once again been selected for the prestigious “Top 100” Northern California Super Lawyers list. Michael has appeared on the Top 100 list every year since 2005. Richard has been recognized as a “Top 100” for 16 consecutive years. Khaldoun has made the “Top 100” list for the past thirteen years, and Doris has been included as a “Top 100” since 2017.

Michael Kelly and Doris Cheng also earned exclusive “Top 10” spots and “Top 5” for Personal Injury.  This is Michael’s 15th time on the Top 10 list, and the third year in a row Doris has achieved this honor.

Doris Cheng also continued her impressive streak of making the “Top 50” Women Super Lawyers list for the 15th time.

In a remarkable career milestone, Michael Kelly, Matthew Davis, and Richard Schoenberger are celebrating their 23rd year as Northern California Super Lawyers—an achievement attained by fewer than 0.3% of practicing attorneys in the region.

Additional firm members receiving 2026 Super Lawyers recognition include Douglas Saeltzer, Conor Kelly, Spencer Pahlke, Valerie Rose, Sara Peters, Andrew McDevitt, Joseph Nicholson, and Jeffrey Clause.

The Super Lawyers selection process is rigorous, combining peer nominations, independent research, and a 12-factor evaluation of professional achievements and peer recognition. This ensures a trusted and comprehensive resource for those seeking top-tier legal representation.

Founded in 1959, Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is a nationally recognized plaintiff’s firm, dedicated to advocating for injury victims and securing billions in compensation for clients. Based in San Francisco, it continues to set the standard in personal injury and wrongful death litigation.

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