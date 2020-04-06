特許適格性を満たす治療/予防方法クレーム の例
治療方法クレームの101条特許適格性を認めた判例として Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. West-Ward Pharmaceuticals International Ltd., 887 F.3d 1117 (Fed. Cir. 2018)があります。この判例に沿ってCAFCは、本件 Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al., No. 19-1172において、治療方法クレームの特許適格性無しとの地裁判決(grant of judgment on the pleadings)を覆し、差し戻しました(nonprecedential, 3/16/2020)。
争点となった米国特許8,853,156のクレーム10は下記の通りです。
1. A method of treating and/or preventing metabolic diseases in a patient for whom metformin therapy is inappropriate due to at least one contraindication against metformin comprising orally administering to the patient a DPP-IV inhibitor wherein the contraindication is selected from the group consisting of: renal disease, renal impairment or renal dysfunction, unstable or acute congestive heart failure, acute or chronic metabolic acidosis, and hereditary galactose intolerance.
10. The method according to claim 1 wherein the metabolic disorder is type 2 diabetes mellitus and wherein the contraindication is renal disease, renal impairment or renal dysfunction, and wherein said DPP-4 inhibitor is used for said patient in the same dose as for a patient with normal renal function.
クレーム10はII型糖尿病の治療及び/又は予防方法のクレームで、腎疾患などが原因でメトホルミン治療が不適切な患者に対して、腎機能が正常な患者と同じ投与量でDPP-IV阻害剤を経口投与する方法を記載しています。クレーム10が地裁で101条により無効とされたのは Vanda 事件のCAFC判決前でした。
本件でクレーム10が特許適格であると判断する際、CAFCは Vanda事件のクレームが ”a specific method of treatment for specific patients using a specific compound at specific doses to achieve a specific outcome” (特定の患者に対し特定の化合物を特定量投与して特定の結果を得る特定の治療方法)のクレームであり、特許適格であることに言及しました。また、化合物が”natural ability“ (ここではDPP-IV阻害剤が腎臓ではなく肝臓で代謝されること)を持つからといって、クレームが”natural ability” そのものをクレームしていること(directed to)にはならないと述べました。これは2016年の Rapid Litigation Management事件を引用した分析です。 Rapid Litigation Mgmt. Ltd. v. CellzDirect, Inc., 827 F.3d 1042, 1049 (Fed. Cir. 2016) (stating that the “natural ability of the subject matter to undergo the process does not make the claim ‘directed to’ that natural ability”).
今回の判例からも、治療方法に関するクレームで、対象患者や投与量、スケジュールなどを特定したクレームは基本的に101条の問題を避けやすいと考えられます。ただし、112条、103条、ダブルパテントの問題などが残る場合もあり、有効性チャレンジに備えるには様々な範囲のクレームを書くことが望ましいです。今回の判決文中には議論が見られませんでしたが、クレーム10は治療及び/又は予防方法のクレームと書かれており、予防については112条を満たさないとの拒絶理由を受けることも多いです。
なお、本件では関連特許9,173,859及び8,673,927のクレームが自明性及び自明性ダブルパテントにより無効との判断が下されました。これらの特許はメトホルミンとDPP-IV阻害剤 (linagliptin)との併用に関するもので、争点となったのはタブレットのクレームと治療方法のクレームでした。linagliptinの経口投与量を2.5 mg or 5 mgに限定してはいるものの、ルーチン的な実験により当業者が見出せる投与量であるとして、従来文献(1-100 mgを開示)から自明かつ特許権者の別特許に基づく自明性ダブルパテントであると判断されました。特に本件では、専門家の複数の証言の中で、FDAのガイドラインに沿って低投与量から徐々に上げるdose-ranging studiesを行うことが指摘され、発明者の下記の証言でも、FDAは効果がある範囲で低投与量を見出すことを求めるという内容が認められたことが影響したと考えられます。
“[r]egulators expect you to define the lowest maximum therapeutic dose,” which may have the benefits of: (1) being a smaller, easier to swallow tablet; (2) being easier to formulate in combination pills; (3) having a lower risk of drug to drug interactions; and (4) reducing the risk of side effects.
