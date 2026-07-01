Skinny Labels And Induced Infringement: What They Are And Why They Matter

In recent years, courts have struggled with when a generic drug company can be held liable for induced infringement, that is, encouraging doctors to prescribe a drug in a way that is still protected by a patent.

A full-service law firm representing clients across the United States and internationally, Stites & Harbison, PLLC is known as a preeminent firm managing sophisticated transactions, challenging litigation and complex regulatory matters on a daily basis. The firm represents a broad spectrum of clients including multinational corporations, financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, health care organizations, private companies, nonprofit organizations, and individuals. Stites & Harbison has 10 offices across five states.

Article Insights

Stites & Harbison PLLC are most popular: within Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

Introduction: The Tension Between Patents and Generic Entry

In recent years, courts have struggled with when a generic drug company can be held liable for induced infringement, that is, encouraging doctors to prescribe a drug in a way that is still protected by a patent. This issue arises from the way the U.S. drug approval system balances innovation and access. When a brand name pharmaceutical company develops a new drug, it files a New Drug Application (NDA) with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and often secures multiple patents. These typically include not only patents on the drug itself, but also patents covering specific methods of using the drug to treat particular conditions. Over time, additional method of treatment patents may issue as new clinical uses are discovered.

Method-of-treatment patents are unusual in that they are technically infringed not by making or selling the drug, but by performing the patented method. This commonly occurs when a physician prescribes the drug for the protected use or a patient takes it for that purpose. Although these actors are the direct infringers, brand companies almost never sue physicians or patients. Instead, they bring claims against generic manufacturers, arguing that the generic induced infringement by encouraging the infringing use.

The Hatch-Waxman Act governs how and when generic drugs can enter the market. Rather than repeating the brand’s costly clinical trials, a generic company can file an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), showing its product is equivalent to the approved drug. The generic must also address any patents listed for the brand drug. It can either delay launch of the generic until expiry of the relevant brand patents and file a Paragraph III certification, assert non-infringement, or challenge those patents through a Paragraph IV certification, or avoid them through a certification with a Section VIII statement. Through a Section VIII statement, the generic carves out patented uses from its label, resulting in a so-called skinny label that includes only non patented use indications. Critically, however, the label must otherwise match the brand’s label and use the same medically accurate language, which often describes overlapping patient populations.

The Section VIII framework allows generics to reach patients sooner with lower cost alternatives, but it also creates tension. Even when a generic omits the patented use, the remaining language may still reflect the same underlying medical realities. The central legal question becomes when selling a lawful product with a compliant label crosses the line into encouraging doctors to use it in a patented, infringing way.

The Supreme Court’s Approach in Hikma v. Amarin

In Hikma v. Amarin,1 the Supreme Court addressed that question and reaffirmed a narrower view of inducement. Amarin held patents covering a specific use of Vascepa® to reduce cardiovascular risk in certain patients taking statins. Hikma sought approval for a generic using a Section VIII carve-out that removed that patented use and retained only the non-patented indication. Amarin nonetheless alleged that Hikma induced infringement through its label, website, and press releases, arguing that those materials could lead physicians to prescribe the drug for the patented use.

What Amarin Actually Alleged and Why It Failed

Amarin first focused on the skinny label itself. It argued that Hikma’s label omitted the cardiovascular limitation of use language and retained clinical study information involving statin treated patients, which overlapped with the patented use. The Court rejected that argument, explaining that these features were required by the FDA’s duty of sameness. The most natural explanation for the label’s content was regulatory compliance, not inducement.

Amarin next relied on Hikma’s press releases. These press releases described the product as a generic equivalent, announced approval and launch, and in some instances included sales figures reflecting both patented and non-patented uses. The Court found that such descriptions were standard and truthful to typical industry practice. The Court also concluded that the sales figure theory depended on a highly attenuated chain of inferences that was not plausibly tied to physician decision making.

Amarin also pointed to statements on Hikma’s website. The site described the drug’s therapeutic category broadly and noted that the product was AB rated. The Court concluded that these were general, high level descriptions that did not direct any particular use and that AB rating reflects equivalence only within the scope of the approved label.

The patient information leaflet provided by Hikma was another point of focus in Amarin’s claim of induced infringement. These leaflets included general warnings and statements that drugs may be prescribed for uses not listed on the label. The Court characterized these as disclaimers rather than promotion and rejected the notion that such language could support inducement.

Amarin further relied on omission-based theories, arguing that Hikma failed to emphasize the carve out or limit its messaging more sharply. The Court rejected this approach, emphasizing that inducement requires affirmative conduct, not silence or inaction.

Taken together, the Court concluded that Amarin’s allegations depended on speculative, multi-step chains of inference about how physicians might interpret neutral, FDA-compliant materials. At most, they showed a possibility of inducement, not a plausible claim. None of the alleged conduct involved clear, affirmative steps directed at encouraging the patented use.

The Court reinforced this conclusion by relying on its prior decision in Grokster,2 explaining that inducement requires purposeful, culpable expression and conduct directed at promoting infringement. In Grokster, for example, the defendants actively promoted infringing uses by advertising access to specific copyrighted works, targeting users of prior infringement platforms, and assisting users in locating and accessing unlawful material. Inducement does not require an express instruction to infringe and may be implicit. But whether implicit or explicit, the conduct must still be clear, affirmative, and directed at promoting the patented use, not merely consistent with or susceptible to an infringing use.

The Court’s analysis also makes clear that this case is not limited to skinny labels, but reflects a broader recalibration of induced infringement doctrine. The emphasis on clear, affirmative encouragement ensures that liability does not turn on regulatory constraints, generalized language, or hindsight interpretations of how third parties might act. Instead, across contexts, inducement remains focused on whether the defendant has engaged in purposeful conduct designed to bring about the patented use itself.

Just as importantly, the decision underscores that this standard has real consequences at the pleading stage. Hikma was decided on a motion to dismiss, and the Court held that Amarin had not plausibly alleged inducement. By tightening the requirement for affirmative conduct, the Court has raised the bar for plaintiffs seeking to move past the pleading stage and made it more difficult for brand name companies to proceed on theories grounded in inference, ambiguity, or regulatory compliance alone.

In this sense, Hikma marks a return to first principles. The Court rejects more expansive reasoning seen in prior cases and reinforces that induced infringement requires purposeful conduct directed at promoting the patented use, not ambiguity or overlap that could be interpreted that way after the fact.

The Federal Circuit’s Approach in GSK v. Teva

The Supreme Court’s reasoning in Hikma stands in sharp contrast to the Federal Circuit’s earlier decision in GSK v. Teva,3 which took a more expansive approach in the skinny label context. In Teva, the Federal Circuit upheld a jury verdict finding induced infringement of a method patent covering the use of carvedilol to treat congestive heart failure. Carvedilol is a beta blocker marketed by GSK as Coreg and approved for several cardiovascular indications, including heart failure, hypertension, and post myocardial infarction left ventricular dysfunction. Teva had launched with a Section VIII carve-out label that removed the congestive heart failure indication but retained other approved uses such as post myocardial infarction left ventricular dysfunction.

What the Federal Circuit Relied On

The Federal Circuit first focused on the label itself. The label described patients with reduced ejection fraction with or without symptomatic heart failure. The Court emphasized that this patient population overlapped with those diagnosed with congestive heart failure. It also pointed to cross referenced clinical studies that involved treatment regimens corresponding to the patented method. From this, the Court concluded that the label effectively directed physicians toward the patented use, despite the formal carve out.

The Court next relied on the structure and cross-referencing within the label. By linking together different sections of the label and incorporated clinical studies, the Court found that a physician could be guided toward the patented use. The dissent criticized this approach as improperly assembling disparate sources to construct inducement rather than identifying a clear instruction attributable to Teva.

The Federal Circuit also pointed to Teva’s marketing materials. These included statements describing the drug as a therapeutic equivalent and references to heart failure without distinguishing among different clinical subtypes. The Court treated these generalized descriptions as reinforcing the inference that Teva encouraged use of the drug for the patented indication.

Taken together, the Court concluded that this combination of label language, clinical context, and generalized marketing supported a finding of inducement. The decision reflects a willingness to infer encouragement from overlap and ambiguity, even in the absence of a clear, affirmative directive.

Reconciling Hikma and Teva

The Supreme Court did not overrule Teva, but its reasoning in Hikma significantly narrows the space in which Teva can operate. Hikma makes clear that regulatory compliance, standard industry language, and generalized medical terminology cannot, on their own, support a claim of inducement. It also rejects liability based on omission or on speculative inferences about how physicians might interpret neutral statements. Most importantly, it emphasizes that inducement requires affirmative, targeted conduct (whether express or implicit) that clearly encourages the patented use.

Viewed through that lens, many aspects of Teva appear difficult to reconcile with Hikma. Reliance on FDA mandated label language, cross referenced clinical data, and broad terms like heart failure looks inconsistent with a requirement of clear and affirmative encouragement. At the same time, Teva remains good law and may still apply in cases involving more direct evidence of promotion.

Practical Takeaways for Industry

The boundary of inducement is now clearer. Liability requires real efforts to promote the infringing use, such as directing physicians to prescribe for the patented indication or highlighting that use in marketing. In the pharmaceutical context, that could include sales representatives encouraging off label use tied to a patented method or promotional materials focused on that use. By contrast, selling a compliant generic product, relying on FDA-mandated labeling, and using standard medical terminology do not, without more, cross the line into inducement.

Footnotes

1. Hikma Pharms. USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., 146 S. Ct. 1391 (2026).

2. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd., 545 U.S. 913 (2005).

3. GlaxoSmithKline LLC v. Teva Pharms. USA, Inc., 7 F.4th 1320 (Fed. Cir. 2021), abrogated by Hikma Pharms. USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., 146 S. Ct. 1391 (2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.