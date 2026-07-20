An Interview With David Nocilly, Intellectual Property (Podcast)

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When a demand letter alleging copyright or trademark infringement arrives, businesses face critical decisions about how to respond. Patent attorney David Nocilly discusses strategies for assessing claim legitimacy, navigating music and image licensing complexities, and implementing proactive measures to reduce intellectual property risk through proper documentation and licensing practices.
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In this episode of Legally Bond, Kim speaks with David Nocilly, a patent attorney who also handles trademark and copyright matters, about how businesses can respond when a demand letter alleging copyright or trademark infringement lands in their inbox. They discuss how to assess whether a claim is legitimate, avoid missteps in early responses, navigate music and image licensing issues, evaluate settlement options and take proactive steps to reduce risk through stronger documentation, licensing practices and insurance awareness.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.