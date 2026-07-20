An Interview With David Nocilly, Intellectual Property (Podcast)

Bond is a full-service law firm counseling individuals, companies, not-for-profits and public sector entities in a wide spectrum of practice areas.

With over 300 lawyers, we represent clients in agribusiness and natural resources; commercial lending and transactions; real estate development and construction; defense and high-tech; energy and chemicals; health care and long-term care; manufacturing and electronics; hospitality, sports, entertainment and tourism; municipalities and school districts; higher education; and other exempt and nonprofit organizations. We maintain ten offices in New York State as well as locations in Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.