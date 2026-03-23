Home Office, New Venue: The Hidden Litigation Risk Of Remote Work

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Litigation Impact – Litigating in Unintended Venues

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas recently issued a significant decision in IOT Innovations LLC v. Fibar Group S.A. and Nice S.P.A., addressing the issue of venue in patent litigation. The Magistrate Judge recommended denying the defendant’s motion to dismiss for improper venue, finding that the plaintiff had sufficiently demonstrated that the defendant maintained a “regular and established place of business” within the district. This decision underscores the importance of evaluating the physical presence and operational activities of a defendant within a district when determining venue in patent cases. If upheld by the District Judge, this decision also could have implications in other cases involving remote work.



To arrive at its decision, the court applied the Federal Circuit’s three-part test, which requires (1) a physical place in the district, (2) that the place is a regular and established place of business, and (3) that the place is the defendant’s. The court found persuasive evidence that a company employee, working remotely from his home in the district, used immovable company-provided equipment to conduct job-related activities, including troubleshooting and training for authorized dealers of the company. The court emphasized that the “fairly large heavy metal object,” described as a “training rack,” was integral to the employee’s job functions and was not merely for personal convenience. This finding aligns with prior decisions, such as In re Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., where venue was upheld based on the presence of specialized equipment provided by the defendant and “not typically found in a generic home office.”



This decision highlights the nuanced analysis required in venue disputes, particularly in cases involving remote employees. Companies should carefully assess their operational footprint in various districts, including the activities of remote employees and the use of company-provided resources, as these factors may establish a sufficient basis for venue. Plaintiffs, on the other hand, should be prepared to present detailed evidence of such activities to meet their burden of proof when venue is challenged. This ruling serves as a reminder of the evolving considerations in venue determinations in the context of modern business practices.

Employment Law Liability

As Butzel has cautioned in previous client alerts, in addition to litigation concerns regarding potentially having to litigate in an unintended jurisdiction, allowing employees to work remotely from other states can create unintended and often unknown legal exposure for employers under various labor and employment laws. In particular, the general rule is that employees are subject to the state and local laws where the work is physically performed, which is typically the employee’s state of residence, not the employer’s home state. As a result, even a single remote employee working from another jurisdiction may trigger compliance obligations that differ significantly from those applicable at the employer’s primary location.

Before hiring an out‑of‑state remote employee or permitting an existing employee to relocate, employers should be mindful of several potential legal and compliance issues, including:

State business registration and licensing requirements , which may obligate an employer to register or qualify to do business in the employee’s state or municipality.

, which may obligate an employer to register or qualify to do business in the employee’s state or municipality. Wage and pay requirements , including minimum wage, pay frequency, final paycheck rules, exempt‑salary thresholds, reimbursement requirement for home offices, and applicable state and local payroll taxes.

, including minimum wage, pay frequency, final paycheck rules, exempt‑salary thresholds, reimbursement requirement for home offices, and applicable state and local payroll taxes. Unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation , which may require coverage and contributions in the state where the employee works.

, which may require coverage and contributions in the state where the employee works. Breaks, leave, and time‑off laws , such as paid sick leave mandates, meal and rest break requirements, vacation accrual and rollover rules, and payout obligations upon termination.

, such as paid sick leave mandates, meal and rest break requirements, vacation accrual and rollover rules, and payout obligations upon termination. Labor law posters and employee notices, which must reflect the state and local laws applicable to the employee’s work location and may require delivery in printed or electronic form depending on the jurisdiction.

These issues underscore the importance of carefully evaluating remote work arrangements across state lines. What may appear to be a simple flexibility accommodation can, in practice, expand an employer’s legal footprint and compliance obligations well beyond its home state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.