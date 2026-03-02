ARTICLE
2 March 2026

The Aesthetic Guide: Protecting Your Aesthetic Practice: A Simple Guide To IP Health Checkups

Stan Gibson, partner and Chair of the Patent Litigation Group with Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP, recently authored an article in The Aesthetic Guide, "Protecting Your Aesthetic Practice: A Simple Guide to IP Health Checkups."

In the fast-paced world of aesthetic medicine, AI diagnostics, laser tech, and injectables are game-changers. With the aesthetics market projected to reach $27.14 billion by 2034, protecting the ideas and brands that are the secret sauces to running a successful practice is paramount. In the article, Gibson outlines a straightforward "IP health checkup," allowing medical aesthetics practice owners to identify risks early and protect their valuable intellectual property.

You can read the full article in the January/February 2026 of issue The Aesthetic Guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

