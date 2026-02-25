Training The Next Winter Champions: How Technology Is Powering The Road To The 2026 Olympic Games

DecathaLAW Series 2026: Article 3

Most elite winter athletes have heard a familiar refrain from their coaches: "Train how you want to compete." But as we approach the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, that motto is evolving. Today's athletes aren't just training harder — they're training smarter, powered by an array of cutting‑edge technologies. These innovations are helping winter athletes refine their form, optimize performance, and stay safe in increasingly demanding conditions. From augmented reality goggles to AI‑driven wearables, training for winter sports is entering a new era. Although these technologies won't make it to competition day, its impact on an athlete's competition performance is undeniable.

For sports such as Alpine Skiing and snowboarding, precision and awareness are crucial to success. New generations of smart goggles, equipped with augmented reality (AR), are giving athletes real‑time access to critical performance metrics as the athletes traverse the slopes. REKKIE® snow goggles, produced by smart snow googles company Rekkie, LLC out of Delaware, has developed a battery-operated smart snow google with an integrated Heads Up Display (HUD). The HUD displays real-time data such as speed, altitude, route navigation, and GPS positioning within the athlete's field of vision 1. As a result, skiers and snowboarders can instantly adjust their weight distribution, anticipate changes in terrain, and monitor technique, all in the milliseconds that matter most. What used to require post‑run video review is now visible during a training descent, accelerating improvements to key performance factors.

As data-driven training tools become standard for Olympic preparation, advanced real-time tracking technologies are redefining how athletes, particularly ice hockey players, perfect their performance. Systems, such as the KINEXON® such produced by Kinexon GmbH out of Germany, supports ultra‑precise Local Positioning System (LPS) and wearable Inertia Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors to give coaches real‑time insights into every sprint burst, directional change, and high‑impact moment on the ice, delivering accuracy down to just a few centimeters with latencies as low as 100 milliseconds 2. The KINEXON system measures over 200 live and post-session performance metrics, such as player speed, sprint bursts, and movement patterns 2. By continuously monitoring those metrics for each player, the LPS system allows training staff to sharpen practice plans, prevent injuries, and manage recovery with precision. Employed by various National Hockey League (NHL) organizations, the KINEXON system tracking technologies combine live data and advanced analytics to give athletes and coaches a smarter and efficient path to peak performance for competition day.

Training for winter sports means braving harsh, unpredictable weather. Brands, such as Amazfit® wearable devices produced by Zepp North America, Inc. out of California, have engineered high‑durability smartwatches, such as the AMAZFIT T‑Rex®, models 3 Pro and AMAZFIT Balance 2, to meet those demands. These devices support training modes for skiing, cross‑country skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and even ski mountaineering, making its debut in the upcoming Milan Winter Olympics. The smartwatches function reliably at temperatures as cold as -30°C and include an entirely waterproof construction 3. Both the T-Rex 3 Pro and the Balance 2 include safety features, such as a flashlight and an SOS signal, which are especially valuable when practicing on unfamiliar or harsh mountain terrains. With GPS tracking, heart‑rate monitoring, fatigue detection, and movement sensors, these smartwatches give athletes continuous insight into their exertion levels under any winter condition. As a result, coaches can monitor power output trends, identify overtraining risks, and tailor sessions to each athlete to maximize performance outcomes.

In a sport where hundredths of a second define champions, new AI‑driven innovations are reshaping the way bobsled athletes train and analyze their performance. The USA Bobsled Team has partnered with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for the 2026 Winter Olympics to analyze real-time data to improve every aspect of sled performance. This partnership gives coaches and athletes instant access to trends emerging from real‑time training data. For example, Snowflake Intelligence will be able to analyze the performance of two- or four-person crews to determine the most efficient pairings 4. With Snowflake Intelligence analyzing push‑crew synchronization and diagnosing inefficiencies, such as the "bump," during sled entry, Team USA will be a smart contender.

A tri-sensor system, Snowcookie, is helping alpine skiers revolutionize how they analyze, refine, and perfect their on‑snow performance. Three small sensors, one worn on the chest and two attached to the skis, collect performance data across 105 data points, including positioning and acceleration data 5. The data collected by the sensors is then transmitted into a mobile app that reconstructs each descent through 3D‑rendered motion maps, allowing athletes to pinpoint inefficiencies such as inconsistent edging or uneven pressure on the skis 5. Developed in the Swiss Alps, Snowcookie gives coaches a powerful tool to refine technique and structure targeted training sessions that mirror the demands of elite alpine skiing.

Training technology has always shaped Olympic preparation, but today's advancements are pushing the bounds of what was previously thought possible. From augmented reality (AR) overlays that enhance real‑time decision‑making to AI analytics that decode subtle performance patterns, winter athletes are gaining access to insights that were once out of reach. We may not see these devices on the competition stage in Milano Cortina, but make no mistake: when long standing Olympic records fall in 2026, it's likely that training technology played a significant role behind the scenes.

Special thanks to Abby Clark, a Foley summer patent engineer in the Chicago office, for her contributions to this article.

