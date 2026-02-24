"Innovation: The Intersection Of Biotech, Patent Law, And AI With Dr. Kate Neville, IP Attorney"

Marshall Gerstein Partner Kate Neville recently joined the BioTalk Unzipped podcast for a wide-ranging conversation on one of the most misunderstood – and most valuable – assets in the life sciences industry: intellectual property.

Hosted by Gregory Austin and Dr. Chad Briscoe, the episode explores how thoughtful patent strategy can determine whether promising science ultimately becomes a commercial success. Kate offers practical guidance for founders, scientists, executives, and investors navigating the complexities of biotech IP.

The episode explores how emerging AI tools are reshaping the patent landscape, including AI-assisted prior art searches at the USPTO and new pilot programs to modernize patent examination.

In their conversation, Kate, Gregory, and Chad also touch on broader industry issues, including women in biotech leadership and venture funding disparities, and the professional rewards of helping protect therapies that change lives.

Listen to the full episode of BioTalk Unzipped to hear Kate's insights on building durable, globally informed IP strategies for the life sciences.

