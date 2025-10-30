Daedalus Prime Sues Marvell As Well

This past May, an Eastern District of Texas case earlier filed by Daedalus Prime LLC against MediaTek was dismissed with prejudice after an earlier Joint Motion for Stay and Notice of Settlement filed before District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. In July, Daedalus Prime sued Alphabet (Google) in the Western District of Texas over five of its former Intel patents; now, it has hit Marvell (7:25-cv-00413), again in West Texas, over a set of six such patents that overlaps with those already in suit. Targeted are features such as power allocation/management and cache coherency in Marvell microprocessor products, including the Octeon 10 and related products, that incorporate ARM Neoverse N2 cores.

The plaintiff was formed in Delaware on January 26, 2021, apparently for the purpose of asserting a large portfolio of patents subsequently received from Intel. It is tied to monetization veteran Ed Gomez, the managing principal for Daedalus Group LLC (which in 2019 received over 500 US patent assets from IBM) and Daedalus Blue LLC (which later received the bulk of that portfolio, some of which it is litigating and some of which it has farmed out to other NPEs for assertion). Gomez is also the general counsel for Fullbrite Capital Partners, LLC, an entity associated with litigating NPEs Ocean Semiconductor LLC (asserting former AMD/ATI Technologies patents in an active campaign) and Vantage Micro LLC (a Delaware NPE that litigated a different group of former AMD/ATI patents between October 2019 and December 2020).

Daedalus Prime describes the patents asserted against Marvell (8,769,316; 8,775,833; 8,984,228; 10,372,197; 10,705,960; 10,725,919) as "relate[d] to groundbreaking improvements to microprocessor circuitry, and have applications in important products in data processing and artificial intelligence applications". The '833, '228, and '197 patents are also now actively in suit, against Google. In addition to damages, the plaintiff seeks an injunction, royalties, and a judgment of willful infringement, pleading that Marvell has had knowledge since at least August 2022, citing a suit against Mazda.

For an overview of this campaign, begun back in late 2022 with that case, as well as others, including multiple complaints filed before the International Trade Commission (ITC), see "License Defense in Multifront Dispute Comes into Partial Focus" (March 2023) and "Multifront Litigation Between Daedalus Prime and TSMC Ends" (November 2023). Blue Peak Law Group LLP and Cherry Johnson Siegmund James PLLC represent the plaintiff.

The new complaint has been assigned to District Judge David Counts, who is presiding over the Google case. Google's response to the complaint against it is now due on September 26. 9/8, Western District of Texas.

