Don't Monkey With NFTs & Nintendo's Aggressive IP Tactics Free NFT Image

Yuga Labs NFT Trademark Dispute Continues

A jury must decide if the spoofed monkey-themed NFTs misled consumers in the case against Ryder Ripps. NFTs are digital assets. Yuga Labs launched Bored Ape Yacht Club in April 2021. These NFTs are digital images of cartoon apes with various traits and accessories, residing on the Ethereum blockchain. BAYC is known for its exclusivity, limited access, and influence within the NFT space. NFT trading has surged recently, reaching Billion Dollar valuations. Read more.

Nintendo vs. Palworld

Digital content creators should pay attention to Nintendo's ongoing lawsuit against Palworld, alleging the Pokémon-inspired survival game had infringed on several of Nintendo's patents revolving around various game mechanics. Nintendo just recently filed corrections on three of the patents involved in a lawsuit with the Japan Patent Office, revising the wording of game mechanics Nintendo. Nintendo's last-minute patent changes have provoked outrage. Read more.

Voice Text Clones

On a related note, AV voice text clones do not violate copyright laws. The Southern District of New York issued ruled in Lehrman et al v. Lovo, Inc., 1-24-cv-03770 (SDNY Jul. 10, 2025) that actors' voice recordings used to create AI-generated voice clones "identical to" the Plaintiffs' voices as part of a text-to-speech service was not copyright infringement.

