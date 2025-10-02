ARTICLE
2 October 2025

IPR And PGR Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In July And August 2025

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
United States Intellectual Property
Daniel F. Klodowski,Umber Aggarwal,Nicholas A. Eitsert
+2 Authors
In July and August, the PTAB cancelled 957 (83.87%) instituted claims across 72 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 155 (13.58%) instituted claims survived. 

1686136a.jpg

For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 74%.

1686136b.jpg

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 53 (73.61%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 6 (8.33%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 13 (18.06%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision. 

1686136c.jpg

Through August 31, 2025, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 679 (15.52%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,697 (84.48%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs. 

1686136d.jpg

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through August 31, 2025, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

1686136e.jpg

The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through August 31, 2025, separated by technology center, is as follows:

1686136f.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel F. Klodowski
Daniel F. Klodowski
Photo of Umber Aggarwal
Umber Aggarwal
Photo of Deena Kablaoui Lanier
Deena Kablaoui Lanier
Photo of Nicholas A. Eitsert
Nicholas A. Eitsert
Photo of Elliot C. Cook
Elliot C. Cook
