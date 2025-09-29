ARTICLE
29 September 2025

Update On Plausibility – A Review Of Case Law In Europe Following G2/21 (Video)

JA
J A Kemp LLP

Contributor

It has now been over two years since the Enlarged Board issued their decision G2/21 regarding "plausibility", and the conditions under which post-filed data can be taken into account to support a technical effect.
United States Intellectual Property
Ravi Srinivasan and Jenny Soderman
In this webinar, we take a look at the case law that has emerged from the Boards of Appeal since that decision, to identify common themes and ongoing areas of uncertainty.

Topics covered will include:

  • The legal background to G2/21 and the concept of "plausibility" at the EPO.
  • Case law examples from the Boards of Appeal following G2/21.
  • Emerging divergence in the case law regarding post-filed data which quantifies a technical effect and compares to the prior art.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others.

Authors
Photo of Ravi Srinivasan
Ravi Srinivasan
Photo of Jenny Soderman
Jenny Soderman
