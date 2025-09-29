Update On Plausibility – A Review Of Case Law In Europe Following G2/21 (Video)

self

It has now been over two years since the Enlarged Board issued their decision G2/21 regarding "plausibility", and the conditions under which post-filed data can be taken into account to support a technical effect.

In this webinar, we take a look at the case law that has emerged from the Boards of Appeal since that decision, to identify common themes and ongoing areas of uncertainty.

Topics covered will include:

The legal background to G2/21 and the concept of "plausibility" at the EPO.

Case law examples from the Boards of Appeal following G2/21.

Emerging divergence in the case law regarding post-filed data which quantifies a technical effect and compares to the prior art.

