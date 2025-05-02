ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Federal Circuit Affirms PTAB's Obviousness Analysis For Recessed Lighting Patent

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
In AMP Plus, Inc. v. DMF, Inc., No. 2023-1997 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 19, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed the PTAB's finding that claim 22 of U.S. Patent No. 9,964,266...
United States Intellectual Property
Christopher Anderson,Erik Puknys, and Prince Ene
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In AMP Plus, Inc. v. DMF, Inc., No. 2023-1997 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 19, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed the PTAB's finding that claim 22 of U.S. Patent No. 9,964,266 (the '266 patent") was unpatentable as obvious.

ELCO filed an IPR seeking to cancel certain claims of DMF's patent covering a recessed lighting system. In its final written decision, the PTAB found that ELCO proved one claim was unpatentable but failed to prove unpatentability for the other challenged claims, including claim 22, which recited a connector "coupled to electricity from an electrical system of a building." The PTAB found that ELCO's petition lacked any meaningful analysis for why the marine lighting brochures it relied on would apply to lighting installed in a building setting.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit agreed that the petition failed to address a critical element of claim 22 and that the Board was not obligated to "comb through other sections of its petition and find support for its obviousness argument." The court also declined to consider ELCO's anticipation argument, which had not been raised during the IPR. Because ELCO failed to substantiate how the prior art disclosed the building-specific installation requirement, the Board's finding of non-obviousness was affirmed in full.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Anderson
Christopher Anderson
Photo of Erik Puknys
Erik Puknys
Person photo placeholder
Prince Ene
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More