How Startups Can Use A Patent Strategy As A Competitive Advantage

Success or failure for a technology startup can be determined by an effective intellectual property (IP) strategy. Innovation and proprietary technology often drive these companies, but many underestimate the strategic value of protecting their assets, viewing patents as more of a legal formality than as a vital piece of their businesses.

Patents are more than safeguards against competitors: They're often attractive to investors and provide a competitive edge in saturated markets. In addition, they enable licensing opportunities and pave the way for an eventual exit. This article outlines actionable strategies for startups to maximize the value of their patent portfolios while operating on tight budgets, ensuring their innovations not only survive, but thrive.

Provisional vs. Non-Provisional Patents

A provisional patent application is a temporary filing that establishes an early priority date for an invention but does not require formal claims or examination, expiring after 12 months unless converted to a non-provisional application.

A non-provisional patent application is a formal request for patent examination that undergoes substantive examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and must include detailed claims, among other formalities.

Protecting Innovation Through Strategic Filing

Under the US's first-to-file patent system, timing is critical for entrepreneurs looking to secure their innovations. Filing promptly establishes priority, ensuring ideas are safeguarded from competitors who might claim rights to similar inventions.

For startups operating on a tight budget, provisional patent applications provide affordability. An investment of a few thousand dollars in a provisional application can be far less expensive than pursuing a non-provisional application, which can cost upwards of $10,000 to $20,000. One advantage of a provisional application is it allows the startup to file earlier while deferring the more costly full application by up to a year, leaving time to refine technology, explore market opportunities and secure funding.

Also, as there are no strict requirements for a provisional application, you can draft it to strategically capture multiple aspects of a startup's technology, rather than protecting just a single invention. For example, the value of a patent for a software algorithm could be increased by also including the software's potential hardware applications in multiple technology sectors and across varying verticals. These various inventions can then be teased out in separate non-provisional applications before the one-year anniversary of the provisional filing date. By taking this holistic approach, a startup can ensure that its innovation is well-protected across various use cases, minimizing vulnerabilities and maximizing competitive advantage.

Build a Competitive Portfolio by Blocking and Licensing

A strong patent portfolio can also help to defend innovations and generate revenue.

To defend its innovation, a startup can consider a "picket fence" patent strategy to block competitors from encroaching in its space. The picket fence strategy involves filing patents around the core technology, focusing on commercial opportunities that otherwise may invite competitors to enter and compete.

In addition, a startup can use its patent portfolio to create a licensing opportunity. One tactic is to identify where white space exists in a competitor's patent portfolio and subsequently file patent applications in the white space. This effectively blocks the competitor, creating a barrier that restricts its ability to expand its IP. The competitor must then consider negotiating a license agreement or risk patent infringement lawsuits.

If a startup is a late-comer into a technology space, filing in the white spaces that exist in the competitor's portfolio can provide leverage. It may also generate a cross-licensing opportunity and reduce the royalty fees, especially if the competitor holds the foundational patent to the base technology.

Ultimately, the ability to generate a licensing opportunity can provide a startup with a valuable revenue stream, especially in early stages when capital is tight. It also helps to offset R&D costs while showcasing the startup's value to potential investors.

IP as a Growth Signal to Investors

For investors, a robust patent portfolio is a sign of a startup's credibility and long-term potential. One patent can demonstrate innovation, but a portfolio of related patents shows that the startup has thought strategically about its adaptability, scalability and competitive advantages.

Consider a startup developing a wearable fitness tracker. The technology of this device could have a variety of use cases, such as in healthcare monitoring or workplace safety. By protecting the technology across multiple potential applications, the startup can demonstrate that it is adaptable based on demand, signals that it is prepared to grow and positions itself as a leader in multiple markets. All of these are attractive qualities to investors.

In addition to drawing investors, startups with a well-rounded patent portfolio may also appeal to large companies looking to make acquisitions. The ability to gain access to patented technology is often a motivating factor in an acquisition, and a broad portfolio can significantly increase the valuation of a startup during such negotiations.

Cost-Effective IP Management for Startups

Patents are investments. They're costly, but the returns can be invaluable. As the saying goes, it often takes money to make money. There are strategies that startups can adopt to maximize the value of every dollar spent, however. One approach, as noted above, is to file a provisional patent application, which consolidates multiple innovations into a single filing, reducing upfront costs.

A second cost-effective strategy for filing patents is creating a platform application, which offers the added benefit of consistently protecting a company's innovations. With a platform application, you draft a comprehensive initial patent, which covers the core technology and leaves room for future iterations. For example, a startup developing a new type of AI chatbot could file an overarching patent covering the chatbot's architecture, then branch off additional patents as the technology evolves.

Patent attorneys can be valuable resources for startups with tight budgets. They can help startups identify key areas of focus — that is, high-value aspects of their technology — and suggest less critical filings to defer, without compromising protection.

Expanding Your IP Reach Internationally

Protecting innovations across global markets is also critical, though many startups assume international patent protection is financially unattainable. Filing a single patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) can initially cover 158 countries and can defer the majority of the costs of obtaining a patent in each country for up to 30 months. The international filing strategy can be tricky, so consulting a patent attorney is important.

In addition, some countries, like China, allow startups to secure protection quickly through other types of patent filings, which can deter local competitors and establish a presence in lucrative markets. Utility patents are typically prioritized, but startups in certain industries, such as fashion or consumer goods, may benefit from the faster and less expensive design patents. For example, a company producing innovative smartphone cases could use design patents to protect unique aesthetic features, adding another layer of security.

Taking IP Beyond Protection

Patents are more than legal defense mechanisms; they can also be used as tools for collaboration and market entry. Licensing patents to competitors or complementary businesses can foster partnerships between businesses. This may lead to opportunities for joint ventures or co-branding and unlock new growth potential.

Furthermore, patents can act as a hedge against future uncertainties. As markets evolve, robust patent portfolios allow startups to adapt to new trends or explore adjacent markets, ensuring long-term relevance and resilience in a dynamic competitive landscape.

Turn IP Into a Strategic Asset

For startups, intellectual property is far more than a legal checkbox. It is a tool for growth and market differentiation. Young companies can maximize the value of their IP portfolios while sticking to a budget by adopting strategic patent filing practices, employing competitive blocking techniques, and presenting compelling narratives to investors.

Whether the goal is to attract funding, generate revenue through licensing, or position the company for acquisition, a thoughtful and well-executed patent strategy lays the foundation for success. Startups that understand that IP is a long-term investment, rather than a short-term expense, will find themselves better equipped to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

Originally published by Built In.

