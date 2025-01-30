Inventor-Controlled Plaintiff Targets Samsung's CMOS Image Sensors

W&Wsens Devices, Inc. has filed an Eastern District of Texas complaint against Samsung (2:24-cv-00854), alleging infringement of five patents described as generally related to "semiconductor photodetectors". With four of those patents, the inventor-controlled plaintiff targets the provision of CMOS image sensors, as well as products (e.g., computers, digital cameras, smartphones, and tablets), including those of Samsung and those manufactured by third parties Alphabet (Google) and Motorola, incorporating those sensors. With the fifth patent, W&Wsens Devices targets the provision of "Time-of-Flight" (ToF) CMOS image sensors.

The asserted patents (9,525,084; 10,446,700; 10,468,543; 11,621,360; 12,071,871) belong to a large family with issue dates ranging from November 2016 through September 2024, the family having earliest estimated priority in November 2014, through the filing of myriad provisional applications. Prosecution of least one related application continues before the USPTO. The patents name Shih-Yuan Wang and Shih-Ping ("Bob") Wang as inventors.

On social media, Bob Wang holds himself out as a founder and executive with multiple companies, including R-Infinity, Inc. (which "provides global mass screening for breast cancer in young women"), since January 2022; W&Wram Devices (a developer of ReRAM memory technology), since November 2014; W&Wsens Devices, since November 2014; and QView Medical (which develops the "first CAD system for 3D automated breast ultrasound), since June 2012. Shih-Yuan identifies as having served as founder and CTO with W&Wram Devices (since January 2014) and W&Wsens Devices (since 2014).

W&Wsens was formed by the Wangs in Delaware on November 7, 2014. On its public website, the plaintiff describes its "breakthrough innovation" as a method for "[l]ightwave trapping using microholes to enable high speed and high sensitivity in thin Silicon photosensor arrays in the Red and NIR wavelength". It also characterizes itself as holding "over 100 years of aggregated knowledge and experience in photonic devices, optical systems , innovation, IP,manufacturing, and start-ups [sic]." W&Wsens indicates that its "IP Portfolio" comprises 56 issued patents and published patent applications.

The plaintiff pleads that it "had a lab analysis performed on certain Samsung products, which confirmed that the Accused Products infringe the Asserted Patents. Specifically, W&W purchased two Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphones and two Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones and provided them to IC Failure Analysis Lab (ICFA) located at 3506 W Lake Center Dr, Suite D, Santa Ana, California 92704" to conduct this analysis.

Willful infringement is alleged, the plaintiff pleading that it "repeatedly disclosed its patent portfolio to Samsung, explained the importance of its patented technology that Samsung is now using, and specifically identified to Samsung three of the five Asserted Patents as well as other related patents". W&Wsens contends that Samsung's purported knowledge of the portfolio and/or infringement dates back to 2019, when it first attempted to discuss "potential partnerships" and engage in "licensing discussions" with the defendant.

W&Wsens is represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP (presumably as lead counsel) and Capshaw DeRieux LLP (presumably as local counsel). The suit has been assigned to Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap. 10/21, Eastern District of Texas.

