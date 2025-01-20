2024 Hatch-Waxman Year In Review

Introduction

In 2024, the Hatch-Waxman Act continued to play a critical role in the U.S. pharmaceutical landscape, driving the dynamics between brand-name drugmakers and generics. This landmark legislation, enacted to encourage innovation while ensuring access to affordable medications, remained a focal point for numerous legal battles and regulatory shifts. Key decisions throughout the year have refined interpretations of its provisions, influencing patent challenges, market exclusivities, and the pathway for generics. As the pharmaceutical sector navigates evolving market pressures, agency action, and possible legislation, the legal contours of the Hatch-Waxman Act continued to impact both the business and legal strategies of pharmaceutical companies in 2024.

The Year By Numbers

In the year 2024, 312 complaints were filed initiating Hatch-Waxman litigation (compared to 259 in 2023)1:

As evident above, the overwhelming majority of ANDA complaints were filed in the District of Delaware and the District of New Jersey. This common trend remains consistent for the same reasons these district courts have always been hubs for ANDA litigation: most pharmaceutical companies are incorporated in Delaware and are commonly headquartered in New Jersey. Furthermore, because these two jurisdictions handle the majority of ANDA litigation, the local patent rules and proclivities of judges within these districts generally account for the unique procedural complexities that large-scale Hatch-Waxman litigation can impose on these dockets.

Given that Hatch-Waxman litigation is statutorily decided at the bench if it goes to trial, it behooves all litigants to have matters handled by judges experienced in the technical subject matter. As shown above, almost 50% of all ANDA complaints filed were assigned to one of five judges, ensuring that those judges have familiarity with common Hatch-Waxman substantive and procedural issues, and usually leading to a rapport between those judges and the attorneys that frequently litigate in front of them.

In 2024, 283 on-going Hatch-Waxman litigations were either resolved or terminated.2 There was a slight decrease in settlements in 2024: 39% of terminated matters in 2024 compared to 50% in 2023.3 Innovator companies (i.e., NDA & patent holders) were considered to have prevailed on issues 20% of the time, whereas generic companies were considered to have prevailed on issues only 2% of the time (i.e., those decisions excluding settlements and procedural resolutions). While these statistics may suggest that innovator companies find favorable resolutions more frequently than generic manufacturers, generics generally may be more inclined to seek settlement when perceiving a likely favorable outcome, rather than continue litigation. This trend existed in 2023 and remained in 2024.

Looking at patent findings from 2024 (below4), evidently very few ANDA cases were decided at summary judgment in 2024, a frequency from which few conclusions can be drawn. When cases went to trial, however, we saw a finding of infringement more frequently than noninfringement, and validity was upheld more frequently than not. Of those that were held invalid at trial, most were decided on obviousness grounds. Granted, however, these numbers don't consider invalidity positions that were dropped due to case narrowing prior to trial, rather than on the merits.

This contrasts slightly to the results from 2023 (below5):

Namely, judges were seemingly more reticent to find patents invalid at summary judgment in 2024, while they did so three times in 2023 – again, however, a small sample size. In good news for innovator companies, district courts not only held patents invalid at trial far less frequently in 2024 compared to the year prior: 4 of 17 (24%) and 9 of 15 (60%), respectively. District courts also found infringement of valid patents at trial slightly more in 2024 compared to the year prior: 9 of 13 (69%) versus 6 of 10 (60%), respectively.

Federal Circuit Decisions and the Greater Context In Which They Fit

We saw a slight uptick in Hatch-Waxman decisions from the Federal Circuit last year (7 in 2024 compared to 5 in both 2023 and 2022), some of which significantly affect going forward how practitioners and in-house counsel manage and plan their IP strategies, expand their portfolios through prosecution, and preserve existing exclusivities in the federal courts and in front of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Some of the decisions we've seen from the Federal Circuit in 2024 were also germane to broader agency and legislative proposals that could come to fruition in 2025, as discussed below.

Edwards Lifesciences v. Meril Life Sciences6& the Safe Harbor Provision

Holding: The Hatch-Waxman safe harbor applied to the importation of two demonstration samples to a medical conference for the purpose of recruiting clinical investigators to support FDA approval.

Although not a decision surrounding the filing of an ANDA, the Federal Circuit began their 2024 Hatch-Waxman jurisprudence addressing the safe harbor provision, 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1): a valuable mechanism for fostering innovation in the pharmaceutical space. Federal Circuit precedent has interpreted the provision as broad, applying "as long as there is a reasonable basis for believing that the use of the patented invention will produce the types of information that are relevant to an FDA submission,"7 and even extending to activities which may be promotional rather than regulatory, but "where those activities are consistent with the collection of data necessary for filing an application with the FDA."8 Here, Judges Stoll, Cunningham, and Lourie (dissenting) addressed whether the importation of two demonstration-only transcatheter heart valves for a conference during the process of pre-market approval was protected by the safe harbor, and ultimately affirmed precedent.9 As Judge Stoll put it, the question is not why or how the devices were imported or used, but whether the importation was for a use reasonably related to submitting information to the FDA.10 It was here. On appeal from a grant of summary judgment of no infringement, the Federal Circuit affirmed that there was no genuine dispute of material fact that Meril imported the devices for purposes reasonably related to recruiting investigators during pre-market approval processes and thus was covered by the safe harbor provision.11 For innovator companies, especially those in crowded commercial spaces where the risk of "brand-to-brand" litigation is higher, the safe harbor's broad applicability to a variety of pre-approval activities under the "reasonably related" standard offers peace of mind throughout early stages of product development; however, practitioners should advise their clients that the safe harbor is less helpful post-FDA approval, where routine submissions aren't generally afforded the same protection.12

While courts may view the Hatch-Waxman safe harbor as offering a "wide berth,"13 U.S. patent law generally has a particularly narrow experimental use defense to patent infringement.14 The Edwards decision was followed months later by a request for public commentary by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on the potential legislative codification of the experimental use exception.15 To date, statutory experimental use defenses are confined in the U.S. to the Hatch-Waxman Act16 and the Plant Variety Protection Act,17 but are codified in a much broader fashion in other leading IP countries, such as Germany, China, and India. Feedback to the USPTO's request was mixed; proponents of further codification suggested the exception was overly narrow, vague, or detrimental to US innovation on the global scale, whereas those with opposing viewpoints generally suggested the status quo was sufficient. At this time, the USPTO has not taken any further public action on the topic, but don't be surprised if we see legislation promoting American innovation in 2025, such as an expanded codification of the experimental use defense.

Salix Pharmaceuticals v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals,18 Post-trial Section VIII Carve-outs, and the Obviousness of Polymorph Patents

Holding: The district court did not err in denying the generic's motion to modify judgment after amending its ANDA to remove an infringing indication after trial; the district court also did not err in finding that a person of ordinary skill in the art would have a reasonable expectation of success obtaining certain polymorph forms of rifaximin.

One month later, the first ANDA decision came from the Federal Circuit from Judges Lourie, Chen, and Cunningham (dissenting in part), who issued a surprising decision in light of (but not contradictory to) previous rulings on polymorph patents, while also addressing a unique post-trial tactic by the ANDA filer to gain earlier entry into the market. With respect to the former, Federal Circuit precedent has made it clear that finding polymorph claims obvious is a tall task given the unpredictability of chemical polymorphism and therefore the lack of reasonable expectation of success, as discussed in Grunenthal GMBH v. Alkem19 (2019) and Pharmacyclics v. Alvogen20 (2022). However, unique to this case were the "distinct factual predicates" that justified the district court's obviousness finding.21 The prior art here contained examples which disclosed in detail the process that would produce the claimed polymorph, turn demonstrating a reasonable expectation of success in doing so.22 Therefore, unlike in previous § 103 decision on polymorphs, those at issue here was appropriately found to be obvious. Separately, Norwich's ANDA sought to market generic Xifaxan for three indications: travelers' disease, hepatic encephalopathy (HE) and irritable-bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D).23 However, when the district court ordered that the ANDA would not be approved until the expiry of the HE patents (which were found infringed), Norwich amended its ANDA post-trial to remove the infringing HE indication and sought to modify the judgment and gain earlier market entry.24 Both the district court and Federal Circuit rejected this attempt.25 The latter held that "it [was] not the potential use that of the drug for HE that is the relevant infringement," but instead "the submission of the ANDA that included an infringing use," and therefore "[t]hat the ANDA further recited a non-patent-protected indication does not negate the infringement resulting from the ANDA's submission."26 Further, allowing amendment of an ANDA at the Rule 60 stage is in the discretion of the district court, and the Federal Circuit's affirmation of the district court's decision created strong precedent that determining "whether an ANDA applicant has successfully carved out language from a label to turn infringement into non-infringement" "would essentially be a second litigation," and is "inequitable and inappropriate."27

This decision offers two key takeaways for counsel for both innovators and generics: for the former, the nonobviousness of polymorph patents is not a guaranteed, despite the unique, unpredictable nature of the science and the general position of related jurisprudence. While finding polymorph patents obvious is still a significant challenge given their general nature, it is possible for the right facts to line up correctly in a § 103 analysis. For generic companies, future tactical attempts to carve out infringing indications post-trial now must overcome cut-and-dry precedent suggesting the futility of the practice to gain earlier market entry.

Amarin Pharma v. Hikma Pharmaceuticals28 & Skinny Labels

Holding: The complaint plausibly pleaded induced infringement based on the label and public statements made by the generic manufacturer.

The next panel from the Federal Circuit (Moore, Lourie, Albright) next dealt with what seemed like a section viii carve out ANDA case, but was rather a "run-of-the-mill induced infringement case."29 The generic product, an icosapent ethyl already on the market, was approved for only one of the two indications (treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia) that the NDA product (Vascepa) had been approved for, but included no limitation of use as to the second indication, and the generic manufacturer had made repeated public statements referring to itself as the "generic Vascepa," despite being approved for only half the indications.30 Unique to this case was that it was appealed from the motion to dismiss stage, and thus discovery had not occurred.31 Not in dispute however was that the complaint sufficiently alleged direct infringement, knowledge, and intent, and thus the Federal Circuit's decision focused on whether an "inducing act" was sufficiently alleged – it was.32 Reversing the district court's dismissal, the Federal Circuit managed to walk along the "careful balance struck by the Hatch-Waxman Act regarding section viii carve-outs," emphasizing that this decision did not "effectively eviscerate section viii-carveouts," as argued by Hikma, and was instead "limited to the allegations" and "guided by the standard of review appropriate for this stage of the proceedings."33 Given those explicitly limiting statements, this decision does little to affect true section viii jurisprudence under the Hatch-Waxman Act, and thus for practitioners, reliance on cases such as GlaxoSmithKline v. Teva (2021)34 is still appropriate for skinny label analyses.

Following the Salix and Amarin decisions in 2024 we saw new related agency action from the FDA and year-end legislation. In July 2024, the FDA rejected a citizen's petition from Novartis requesting the FDA reject ANDAs for generic Entresto, instead allowing generic manufacturers to add new language to their label, not included in the currently approved indication, that would effectively narrow the subset of patients for which use of the generic product is appropriate.35 In this case, inclusion of the language "patients with...reduced ejection fraction" was permissible as it therefore excluded "patients with...preserved ejection fraction," which is patent protected.36 This decision was affirmed by the District Court for the District of Columbia.37 To wrap up 2024, we also saw the introduction of a bill titled the "Skinny Labels, Big Savings Act" on December 17, which seeks to provide safe harbor protection to generics and biosimilars using skinny labels in certain contexts.38

Allergan USA v. MSN Laboratories39 & Obviousness-type Double Patenting

Holding: First-filed, first-issued, later-expiring patent claims were not invalid for obviousness-type double patenting over later-filed, later-issued, earlier-expiring reference claims.

In August, the Federal Circuit clarified its 2023 In re Cellect decision40 which, at the time, served to massively upheave the doctrine of obviousness-type double patenting (ODP), patent term adjustments (PTA), and terminal disclaimers. However, Judges Lourie, Dyk, and Reyna reeled the impacts of that decision back in. Although the district court considered itself "bound" by the In re Cellect holding, the Federal Circuit distinguished the two as addressing different questions.41 Here, the question was "can a first-filed, first-issued, later-expiring claim be invalidated by a later-filed, later-issued, earlier-expiring reference claim having a common priority date," to which the Court decided "no."42 The Cellect decision, however, was boiled down to establishing the rule that "when it comes to evaluating ODP on a patent that has received PTA, the relevant expiration date is the expiration date including PTA—not the original expiration date measured twenty years from the priority date."43 Practitioners now know that Cellect does not require a patent to be invalidated by reference patents simply because it expires later. The doctrine of obviousness-type double patent serves to prohibit the extension of a first patent by subsequently filed patently indistinct patents; it does not serve to cut short first-filed patents with duly received PTA, simply because later-filed patents expire first.

This decision also follows a May proposal from the USPTO to implement a new rule on terminal disclaimers, such that a terminal disclaimer would include a provision aiming to reduce the costs associated with challenging patent families under ODP.44 The rule proposed that when filing a terminal disclaimer, a patentee must agree that a patent subject to a terminal disclaimer would only be enforceable if it was not tied through such a disclaimer to a patent which had otherwise been held unpatentable or invalid.45 The rule avoids the issue of having to invalidate multiple related patents separately, and if implemented, may significantly impact how practitioners approach continuation patents and handle large patent families within a portfolio. We may see a decrease in continuation applications, and instead see applications claiming much broader scopes and an increase in divisional applications.

Astellas Pharma v. Sandoz46 & Patent Eligibility

Holding: Courts may not sua sponte consider patent eligibility as grounds for patent invalidity.

In September, the Federal Circuit made clear that issues of patent eligibility under Section 101 cannot be decided sua sponte by district courts. Known as the principle of party presentation, there are circumstances in which a court may take "a modest initiating role" in shaping litigation,47 but addressing patent eligibility when not raised by a party is not one such circumstance. Here, patent eligibility was never raised during the course of the litigation, but the court considered it anyway in its final decision.48 While the district court phrased its decision in such a manner that parties may not "consent around the bounds of patent eligibility," the Federal Circuit Judges Lourie, Prost, and Reyna made clear that patent eligibility is not a threshold issue akin to subject-matter jurisdiction, but instead is entitled to the presumption of validity, as is the case with other grounds of validity.49 While perhaps this decision offers greater direction to courts than counsel, it serves as a polite reminder to practitioners that any invalidity defense not raised is waived.

The topic of patent eligibility was particularly ripe in 2024, and continuing into 2025, especially with the growth of artificial intelligence (AI). Although not a topic that is overly adjacent to Hatch-Waxman litigation, counsel for both innovator and generic companies should remain cognizant of updated guidance from the USPTO, such as that which issued in July.50 A full summary of the guidance can be found here. Generic companies do appear to be raising § 101 invalidity grounds less frequently in recent years; however, counsel should nonetheless stay informed on both procedural and substantive developments in patent eligibility jurisprudence.

Galderma Laboratories v. Lupin51 & Bioequivalence Data and In Vitro Testing

Holding: The district court did not err in holding that the plaintiff had not proven infringement by relying on its in vitro testing and bioequivalence.

As one of two December ANDA decisions in 2024, the Federal Circuit analyzed whether in vitro testing and bioequivalence were sufficient to establish literal infringement or infringement under the doctrine of equivalence. The result? They aren't. Although likely not a hard-and-fast rule that in vivo and in vitro results are not comparable, the Federal Circuit found no clear error in the district court's conclusion as such in this particular case, finding that Galderma improperly drew conclusions about in vivo behavior from in vitro testing.52 Evidently, the issue was a failure of proof, rather than scientific incomparability.53 Further, unique to the facts of this case, although with a slightly broader applicability generally, under a doctrine of equivalents analysis, a showing of bioequivalence, at most, shows substantially the same result, but fails to show substantially the same function or substantially the same way, as is required under the "function, way, result" test.54 This decision highlights the importance of accurate and reliable testing to prove infringement, as well as fulsome expert testimony relaying as such.

Teva v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals55 & Orange-Book Listings

Holding: Patents directed towards inhaler devices were improperly listed in the Orange Book.

Wrapping up 2024, the Federal Circuit addressed a key issue pressing innovator pharmaceutical companies: the propriety of Orange Book listings. In this case, Teva had listed patents directed to inhaler devices in the Orange Book in order to delay the entry of generic products to the market.56 Because such patents "contain no claim for the active ingredient at issue," Judges Prost, Taranto, and Hughes affirmed the district court's delisting order.57 In what ultimately came down to issues of statutory interpretation, the Federal Circuit rejected arguments that a patent is properly listed if it "reads on" the approved drug or claims any component of a drug.58 Practitioners now know this is not the case. First, "the fact that an NDA could infringe a patent does not mean that the patent 'claims' the underlying drug within the meaning of the listing provision."59 And second, "[t]o list a patent in the Orange Book, that patent must, among other things, claim the drug for which the applicant submitted the application and for which the application was approved," i.e., the active ingredient.60 While NDA holders are keen to protect their products from generic entry into the market, this decision from the Federal Circuit affirms that there is a limit to the Orange Book, and NDA holders would be wise to ensure any such listings do in fact claim the active ingredient at issue.

This decision comes in the wake of threats by the Federal Trade Commission and new de-listing policies. For example, in September 2023, the FTC issued a new policy61 stating that improper Orange Book listings may constitute a violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act, and in November 2023, the FTC announced a plan62 to challenge over 100 Orange Book Listings and a further 300 listings in April 202463. Many companies have received warning letters from the FTC, only some of whom have voluntarily delisted at-risk Orange Book patents however. The financial detriment of doing so is clear, and other companies have therefore pushed back, arguing compliance with the listing provisions. The FTC appears to be predominantly targeting medical device patents, such as those in Teva v. Amneal, but for the most part, action by the FTC remains limited to issuing policies and sending letters to NDA holders. Further, it has yet to be determined whether this is an appropriate exercise of agency power, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court's goodbye to Chevron deference.64

To conclude, many of the Federal Circuit's Hatch-Waxman decisions in 2024 reshaped how pharmaceutical companies and their counsel address patent prosecution, litigation, and portfolio management, especially in view of the broader regulatory, legislative, agency-based changes that may occur in 2025 and beyond. As patent law continues to evolve, these cases will serve as critical touchstones in understanding the future of pharmaceutical patents and the broader implications for drug pricing and accessibility in the years to come.

