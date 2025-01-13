Pura Vida For The European Patent Office

On December 13, 2024, the European Patent Office President António Campinos welcomed a delegation from Costa Rica, led by the Minister of Justice and Peace Gerald Campos Valverde...

On December 13, 2024, the European Patent Office President António Campinos welcomed a delegation from Costa Rica, led by the Minister of Justice and Peace Gerald Campos Valverde, for the signing of a landmark validation agreement. Costa Rica is the seventh country to sign a validation agreement with the EPO, following Morocco, Moldova, Tunisia, Cambodia, Georgia and Laos.

Under the validation agreement, European patents validated in Costa Rica will have the same effect and be subject to the same conditions as national patents. Once in force, the agreement will streamline access to the Costa Rican market for European patent applicants, thereby encouraging trade, technology transfer and foreign direct investment.

This pivotal agreement strengthens collaboration and streamlines market access for European patent holders, promoting innovation and investment in Costa Rica.

