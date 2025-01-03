IPR And PGR Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In November 2024

In November, the PTAB cancelled 567 (85.14%) instituted claims across 31 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 83 (12.46%) instituted claims survived. Patent owners conceded 16 (2.40%) instituted claims, such as through motions to amend. For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 74%.
On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 21 (67.74%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 2 (6.45%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 8 (25.81%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.
Through November 30, 2024, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 662 (15.79%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,531 (84.21%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.
The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through November 30, 2024, broken down by technology center, is as follows:
The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through November 30, 2024, separated by technology center, is as follows:
