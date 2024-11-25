"Last Days Of Patent Eligibility Confusion With Ryan Phelan"

Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Ryan Phelan recently joined the Emerging Litigation Podcast as a guest, discussing the latest developments in patent eligibility.

Ryan and podcast host Tom Hagy highlight the current landscape of patent eligibility in the U.S., the Supreme Court's perspective, as evidenced by major decisions Mayo and Alice, and the proposed Patent Eligibility Restoration Act. PERA, if it passes, could unlock new opportunities for innovation amid the challenges posed by judicial exceptions.

Download the Emerging Litigation Podcast here or whenever you like to listen to podcasts.

