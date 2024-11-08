ARTICLE
8 November 2024

"Innovating For Sustainability: Intellectual Property & Climate Change"

MG
In a recent episode of the Dirty Scrap podcast, Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Ryan Schermerhorn joined host Julio Quintero to discuss the USPTO's special programs aimed at climate change and the opportunities they offer innovators interested in sustainability.

Ryan discussed the exciting advances in cleantech and the collaboration across various legal disciplines that Marshall Gerstein provides innovators in this space. The USPTO's Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program, in particular, is an excellent opportunity for startups and other small and mid-sized businesses to develop solutions for climate change. The program can reduce the patent application timeline to mere months – compared with some processes that take years – as well as the fees for patent protection.

Ryan's episode is available here or wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts!

Ryan Schermerhorn
