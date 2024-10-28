October 2024 Is Intellectual Property Month In Kentucky

The Governor of Kentucky has officially proclaimed that October 2024 is Intellectual Property Month! This was achieved through efforts of the Kentucky Intellectual Property Association (KYIPA), in partnership with KY Innovation, Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation (KSTC), the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) Intellectual Property (IP) Law Section, and many other organizations in the Commonwealth.

What is Intellectual Property and why is it important?

The founders of the United States recognized the crucial role that intellectual property would play in fostering innovation and cultural development in the new nation. IP protection was explicitly provided for in the Constitution.

The Congress shall have Power to promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries. U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Clause 8.

In today's marketplace, 90% of business assets are IP assets (compared to 17% in 1975, and 68% in 1995). This makes IP very important for the success of every business and the people who work for and interact with these businesses.

Intellectual Property is a legally-recognized right that protect creations of the mind. IP is intangible, as contrasted to "real property" (like a house and land) and "personal property" (like a car or a phone), which are tangible. Different types of creations of the mind rely on different mechanisms of IP protection.

According to a 2023 U.S. IP Awareness & Attitudes survey, 70% of Americans are unable to distinguish between mechanisms for protecting IP.

What are the three primary Mechanisms for Protecting IP?

1. Copyright – an IP right for an original work of intellectual and artistic expression, such as a book, photo, movie, music, software, painting, drawing, or sculpture.

Example: U.S. Copyright Registration No. TX0009229007 for a text entitled Demon Copperhead to Barbara Kingsolver, registered in 2023.



Example: U.S. Copyright Registration No. PA0000045692 for a motion picture entitled The Empire Strikes Back to Lucasfilm, Ltd., registered in 1979.



2. Trademark – an IP right for a device that identifies the source of goods or services in the marketplace, such as a word, phrase, symbol, or design.

Example: U.S. Trademark Registration No. 1026871 for LEGO design, registered in 1974 (remains issued and active).



Example: U.S. Trademark Registration No. 1284386 for NIKE AIR design, registered in 1984 (remains issued and active).



3. Patent – an intellectual property right for an invention, such as methods, machines, manufactured goods, or compositions of matter (chemical, biological).

Example: U.S. Patent No. 644,077 for Acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin), granted in 1900 (expired in 1917).



Example: U.S. Patent No. 3,005,282 for Toy building brick, granted in 1961 to G. Kirk Christiansen, founder the company now known as the LEGO Group (expired 1978).



Example: Nike is another example of a company with tens of thousands of patents for various footwear features.



How can I start learning more about Intellectual Property?

