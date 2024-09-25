Intellectual Property & Data Protection Newsletter - August 2024

Read the third edition of the Intellectual Property & Data Protection Newsletter, a publication from Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown. In this edition, Partner Cristiane Manzueto, along with associates Rodrigo Leal and Ana Leticia Allevato, present the latest legal developments in Intellectual Property and Data Protection across the Latin American region.

Argentina

Intellectual Property

INPI Requires Status Update on Claimed Priority for Pending Patent Applications: The National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) of Argentina has issued Resolution 364/2024, mandating that patent applicants provide an update on the status of claimed priority within 60 days. Failure to comply will result in the abandonment of the application.

Data Protection and Technology

Debate on AI Legislation Begins in Argentina : The Argentine Congress has begun discussions on a series of bills to regulate artificial intelligence. Industry experts warn that excessive regulation could hinder Argentina's potential to become a global tech hub. They emphasize the need for a flexible regulatory framework to foster innovation and attract international investment

Brazil

Intellectual Property

Brazil Celebrates 15 Years as a PCT International Authority : Brazil marks 15 years of participation as an International Searching and Preliminary Examining Authority under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), reflecting its role in the global IP landscape.

: Brazil marks 15 years of participation as an International Searching and Preliminary Examining Authority under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), reflecting its role in the global IP landscape. INPI Launches Innovation Index : The National Institute of Industrial Property has launched the first edition of the Brazil Innovation and Development Index (IBID). This index provides a comprehensive overview of the innovation landscape in Brazil, highlighting the performance of local ecosystems in science, technology, and innovation across the country's five regions and 27 states.

Data Protection and Technology

LGPD Anniversary: Reflections and Future Challenges : On the anniversary of Brazil's General Data Protection Law (LGPD), legal experts reflect on its impact and discuss ongoing challenges in data protection and privacy.

: On the anniversary of Brazil's General Data Protection Law (LGPD), legal experts reflect on its impact and discuss ongoing challenges in data protection and privacy. ANPD Sanctions Ministry of Health for Data Breach : Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) imposed a sanction on the Ministry of Health following a significant data breach, emphasizing the need for stronger cybersecurity measures within government institutions.

Chile

Intellectual Property

Brazil and Chile Sign Space Cooperation Memorandum: Brazil and Chile have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of space exploration and technology, marking a significant step in their bilateral relations.

Data Protection and Technology

Chile Moves Up 30 Positions in Global Cybersecurity Ranking : Chile has made significant strides in cybersecurity, climbing 30 positions to become the second-most secure country in Latin America, according to a recent global ranking.

: Chile has made significant strides in cybersecurity, climbing 30 positions to become the second-most secure country in Latin America, according to a recent global ranking. Alarm Over Increasing Cyberattacks in Chile : Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about the alarming rise in cyberattacks in Chile, urging the government and private sector to enhance their defense mechanisms.

: Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about the alarming rise in cyberattacks in Chile, urging the government and private sector to enhance their defense mechanisms. Universal Charger Law for Mobile Devices in Chile: Chile is set to adopt a law mandating a universal charger for mobile devices, aiming to reduce electronic waste and standardize charging technologies across the country.

Colombia

Data Protection and Technology

Ministry of Justice Warns Against AI in Judicial Processes : Colombia's Ministry of Justice has issued a caution regarding the use of artificial intelligence in judicial processes, stressing the need for ethical considerations and human oversight.

Costa Rica

Data Protection and Technology

Identity Theft on Social Networks Double: Costa Rica has reported that identity thefts have doubled on social networks, highlighting the need for stronger cybersecurity measures and public awareness campaigns.

Ecuador

Data Protection and Technology

Ecuador Warns Against Scanning Iris and Fingerprints on Unknown Platforms : Ecuador's Superintendency of Companies has advised the public to avoid using unknown platforms that request scans of the iris or fingerprints, due to privacy and security concerns.

El Salvador

Intellectual Property

El Salvador Approves New Intellectual Property Law : The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador has approved the new Intellectual Property Law, which consolidates the previous laws on intellectual property and trademarks. This new legislation also establishes the Salvadoran Institute of Intellectual Property (ISPI) as a dependency of the National Registry Center (CNR).

Data Protection and Technology

Government Presents Fintech and Crowdfunding Regulation Bill: The Salvadoran government introduced a bill to regulate fintech entities and crowdfunding platforms. Key provisions include tax exemptions for new fintech companies and stringent compliance requirements to safeguard against financial crimes.

Honduras

Data Protection and Technology

Honduras Central Bank to Modernize Payment Systems: The Central Bank of Honduras is working on modernizing its payment systems to enhance efficiency and security. This initiative includes exploring the creation of a digital currency and improving the interoperability of payment systems to promote financial inclusion.

Mexico

Data Protection and Technology

Mexico's Cybersecurity Knowledge Test Results : Mexico scored 5.5 out of 10 in a recent cybersecurity knowledge test, placing slightly ahead of Argentina (5.4) and Spain (5.3). Despite this, all Spanish-speaking countries evaluated scored below the global average of 6. The test highlighted that while 68% of Mexicans have basic cybersecurity knowledge, there are significant gaps in their digital safety habits and privacy practices.

: Mexico scored 5.5 out of 10 in a recent cybersecurity knowledge test, placing slightly ahead of Argentina (5.4) and Spain (5.3). Despite this, all Spanish-speaking countries evaluated scored below the global average of 6. The test highlighted that while 68% of Mexicans have basic cybersecurity knowledge, there are significant gaps in their digital safety habits and privacy practices. Mexico Leads AI Company Growth in Latin America: A recent report reveals that Mexico has seen a 965% increase in AI companies over the past six years, making it the fastest-growing country in Latin America for AI enterprises. The report highlights the significant investment and job creation in this sector.

Paraguay

Data Protection and Technology

Brazil-Paraguay Network Integration Expanded: NIC.br, IX CDE, and BR Digital have partnered to improve network integration between Brazil and Paraguay. A new Point of Interconnection (PIX) in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, will facilitate better connectivity and collaboration between the two countries.

Peru

Intellectual Property

Indecopi Promotes Anti-Counterfeiting Efforts : During an APEC meeting, Peru's National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi) launched a workshop on "Digital Enforcement to Strengthen the Fight Against Brand Counterfeiting." The workshop, funded by APEC, focused on public and private sector collaboration to address the challenges of online brand counterfeiting.

CEPLAN Creates Committee to Close Digital Gap in Peru: Peru's National Center for Strategic Planning (CEPLAN) has established a new committee dedicated to closing the country's digital divide, focusing on increasing access to technology and digital literacy.

Uruguay

Intellectual Property

Uruguay Approves Accession to Patent Cooperation Treaty : Uruguay's government has approved the country's accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty, streamlining the international patent application process for Uruguayan inventors.

Senate Approves Cybercrime Prevention Bill : Uruguay's Senate has passed a new bill aimed at enhancing the prevention and prosecution of cybercrime, reinforcing the country's legal framework against digital threats.

