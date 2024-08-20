ARTICLE
20 August 2024

Federal Circuit Preserves PTA For Patent Family Patriarch

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In its most recent decision addressing the complicated interplay between Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) and obviousness-type double patenting (OTDP), the Federal Circuit ruled that a first-filed...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In its most recent decision addressing the complicated interplay between Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) and obviousness-type double patenting (OTDP), the Federal Circuit ruled that a first-filed, first-issued parent patent awarded PTA cannot be invalidated for OTDP in view of a later-filed, later-issued child patent that expires earlier because it did not earn PTA. This decision in effect permits a first-filed, first-issued parent patent to benefit from its PTA award.

The challenged patent granted from the first nonprovisional patent application filed in the patent family at issue, and was awarded over 1,000 days of PTA. The patents asserted as OTDP reference patents stemmed from child applications filed after the challenged patent was issued. The child patents claim priority to the challenged patent through an intervening child application and did not earn any PTA. Thus, the patent family represents the not-so-unusual circumstance of a patent family wherein only the first patent was awarded PTA, such that it has a later expiration date than its child patents.

The Federal Circuit decision (by the same panel of judges who decided Cellect) includes a review of prior decisions addressing the interplay between PTA and OTDP, leaving the reader with a clear understanding that it's complicated.

  • In Gilead, a later-filed, earlier-issued patent was invalid for OTDP in view of an earlier-filed, later-issued patent with an earlier expiration date stemming from a different priority claim.
  • In Cellect, the patents at issue were invalid for OTDP in view of (i) an earlier-filed, earlier-issued patent; (ii) a later-filed, earlier issued patent, and (iii) a later-filed, later-issued patent.

Now in Allergan, the Federal Circuit holds:

A first-filed, first-issued, later-expiring claim cannot be invalidated by a later-filed, later-issued, earlier-expiring reference claim having a common priority date.

In reaching this decision, the opinion states:

The fact that the '356 patent expires later is of no consequence here because it isnot a second, later expiring patent for the same invention. As the first-filed, first-issued patent in its family, it is the patent that sets the maximum period of exclusivity for the claimed subject matter and any patentably indistinct variants.

Lest anyone lose sleep trying to reconcile the underlying facts of the Federal Circuit's OTDP/PTA jurisprudence, the opinion invokes "the principle of party presentation" and only considers how previous Federal Circuit decisions resolved the specific "question presented" by the parties. Thus, the opinion explains, Cellect "established a rule that, when it comes to evaluating ODP on a patent that has received PTA, the relevant expiration date is the expiration date including PTA — not the original expiration date measured 20 years from the priority date," but "did not address, let alone resolve...under what circumstances can a claim properly serve as an ODP reference."

Thus, while Allergan expressly holds that a "first-filed, first-issued, later-expiring claim cannot be invalidated by a later-filed, later-issued, earlier-expiring reference claim having a common priority date," stakeholders should be cautious in extrapolating that holding to different OTDP/PTA scenarios.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More