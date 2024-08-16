Ethics For Intellectual Property Attorneys And Patent Agents (Video)

Intellectual Property attorneys and staff are subject to special ethics rules in addition to traditional ethics rules governing the practice of law.

Recently Buchanan Intellectual Property attorneys, Cindy Dunlap Hinkle, Benjamin E. Leace, and Duane A. Stewart III, joined forces to provide a refresher on unique ethics issues encountered in the practice of intellectual property law.

View the recording here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.