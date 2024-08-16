ARTICLE
16 August 2024

Ethics For Intellectual Property Attorneys And Patent Agents (Video)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
Intellectual Property attorneys and staff are subject to special ethics rules in addition to traditional ethics rules governing the practice of law.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Cindy Dunlap Hinkle
Photo of Benjamin E. Leace
Photo of Duane A. Stewart, III
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Intellectual Property attorneys and staff are subject to special ethics rules in addition to traditional ethics rules governing the practice of law.

Recently Buchanan Intellectual Property attorneys, Cindy Dunlap Hinkle, Benjamin E. Leace, and Duane A. Stewart III, joined forces to provide a refresher on unique ethics issues encountered in the practice of intellectual property law.

View the recording here or below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cindy Dunlap Hinkle
Cindy Dunlap Hinkle
Photo of Benjamin E. Leace
Benjamin E. Leace
Photo of Duane A. Stewart, III
Duane A. Stewart, III
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More