ARTICLE
13 July 2024

"Patent Delays Are Up, But There Are Ways To Ease The Slog"

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP logo
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
Explore
IndustryWeek highlighted an article by our Partner and patent attorney Ryan Schermerhorn about the increasing innovation across a multitude of industries, including mechanical, industrial, medical...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Ryan Schermerhorn
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

IndustryWeek highlighted an article by our Partner and patent attorney Ryan Schermerhorn about the increasing innovation across a multitude of industries, including mechanical, industrial, medical, transportation, cleantech, and renewable energy.

"Manufacturers aiming to obtain patent protection for their innovations in these areas should be aware of several recent developments, some of them positive and others challenging to navigate," Ryan explains.

Ryan points to free programs by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) to encourage innovation in specific sectors.

We encourage you to read more about these programs and Ryan's guidance to manufacturers on IndustryWeek's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ryan Schermerhorn
Ryan Schermerhorn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More