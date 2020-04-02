The COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic shock are causing huge challenges for companies of all sizes, geographies and industries. Akin Gump is in the trenches with companies and their boards in helping them navigate this unprecedented territory – solving problems, managing risks and seeking responsible stewardship at this quickly evolving inflection point.
The following are ten key topic areas to monitor for companies and their boards. As the situation is evolving rapidly, we invite you to visit our COVID-19 Resource Center, with timely insights and analysis on an array of issues impacting the way companies do business.
- COVID-19, the Economic Impact and the Board’s Role
- Business Continuity and Succession Planning
- Workforce Management
- Liability Management in Uncertain Times
- Liquidity Management in Uncertain Times, including “material adverse events” (“MAEs”) in loan agreements for borrowers and lenders
- Preserving Stockholder Value in a Volatile Market
- SEC Guidance for Public Companies and Investment Advisers
- Impact to Global Transactions, including MAE Clauses in M&A Transactions
- Insurance Coverage Questions In Light of Coronavirus
- Federal Income Tax Payment and Filing Deadlines Delayed to July 15 Amid COVID-19 Crisis
