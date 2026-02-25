U.S. Natural Gas Strategies Episode 2: The Global Chessboard And Strategic Implications (Video)

self

In the second episode of our series on U.S. natural gas strategies, A&M experts Jay Campbell, John Corrigan, and Burak Powers join host Geoff Angulo to discuss the explosive growth of global demand. The team dives deep into the U.S. position as a global LNG leader, the geopolitical shifts following the war in Ukraine, and the unprecedented "power battle" triggered by the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers.

The conversation explores the critical infrastructure requirements for the next decade, from pipeline redundancy to the necessity of natural gas as a 24/7 bridge fuel for the tech industry. Our experts provide a masterclass on strategic implications across the value chain, offering insights into basin-specific M&A trends, commercial agility, and why companies must "drill their well before they are thirsty" in this evolving market.

Originally published 18 February 2026

