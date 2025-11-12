AGs From Both Parties Oppose Rollbacks To Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program

- within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
- with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Insurance industries
- Democratic and Republican AGs submitted separate comment letters opposing aspects of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to rescind the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP), which requires that major industrial sources and fuel suppliers report annual greenhouse gas emissions exceeding 25,000 metric tons.
- California AG Rob Bonta co-led a group of 16 Democratic AGs and the cities of Chicago and New York in submitting comments opposing the proposal to end or delay reporting under the GHGRP. In their comments, the AGs and cities argue that eliminating the program would be unlawful and would undermine efforts to protect public health, the environment, and economic competitiveness, emphasizing that GHGRP data are critical to regulatory decisionmaking and corporate sustainability strategies. The AGs and cities also warned that rescission would hinder state efforts to implement emissions-reduction programs and fulfill obligations under the Clean Air Act.
- Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers and Iowa AG Brenna Bird submitted comments partially opposing the GHGRP rescission. In their comments, the Republican AGs express support for the EPA's broader deregulatory efforts but warned that the repeal could harm ethanol producers by jeopardizing their access to federal tax credits for carbon capture and clean fuel production. The AGs urged the EPA to retain the current verification system as a voluntary opt-in program or delay its repeal until a replacement program is established.
