Alternative Power Plays: Climate Leadership In Pennsylvania: A Conversation With PA Rep. Greg Vitali (Podcast)

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and Elizabeth Rosentel, a Senior Advisor in Buchanan's state government relations group, interview Pennsylvania State House Representative Greg Vitali, who has dedicated decades to environmental and energy issues. As the first legislator in Pennsylvania to introduce climate change legislation and propose a severance tax on natural gas, Representative Vitali shares his journey from community environmental activism to chairing the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.



This episode covers the challenges and opportunities in advancing renewable energy policies, as well as the political dynamics of Pennsylvania's energy landscape. The trio explore community solar, net metering, electric vehicle infrastructure, and the changing demand for electricity.



Representative Vitali emphasizes the obstacles posed by bipartisan governance, the influence of industry and labor unions, and the urgent need for climate action in light of evolving federal and state dynamics.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

