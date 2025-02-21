ARTICLE
21 February 2025

Alternative Power Plays: Climate Leadership In Pennsylvania: A Conversation With PA Rep. Greg Vitali (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and Elizabeth Rosentel, a Senior Advisor in Buchanan's state government relations group...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer and Elizabeth Rosentel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and Elizabeth Rosentel, a Senior Advisor in Buchanan's state government relations group, interview Pennsylvania State House Representative Greg Vitali, who has dedicated decades to environmental and energy issues. As the first legislator in Pennsylvania to introduce climate change legislation and propose a severance tax on natural gas, Representative Vitali shares his journey from community environmental activism to chairing the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

This episode covers the challenges and opportunities in advancing renewable energy policies, as well as the political dynamics of Pennsylvania's energy landscape. The trio explore community solar, net metering, electric vehicle infrastructure, and the changing demand for electricity.

Representative Vitali emphasizes the obstacles posed by bipartisan governance, the influence of industry and labor unions, and the urgent need for climate action in light of evolving federal and state dynamics.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alan M. Seltzer
Alan M. Seltzer
Photo of Elizabeth Rosentel
Elizabeth Rosentel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More