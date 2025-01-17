Akin Hosts 'Drilling Down: What Oil & Gas Companies Can Expect From Federal Agencies During Trump's Second Administration' Webinar (Video)

We are pleased to share a recording of Akin's recently presented webinar, "Drilling Down: What Oil & Gas Companies Can Expect from Federal Agencies During Trump's Second Administration."

The dynamic discussion covers the anticipated paths forward for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), with a focus on vulnerable regulations promulgated by the Biden administration.

Panelists included partners Trent Bridges, Emily Mallen, Stacey Mitchell and Chris Treanor. Partner Kenneth Markowitz moderated the panel.

