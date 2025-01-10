Energy & Sustainability Profile — Mitchell Hauser

This month, we're excited to highlight the work of Mitchell Hauser, Managing Partner at Strategic Ventures, LLC (SV). As a founding partner, Mitch specializes in developing finance strategies for companies seeking growth capital since the company's launch in April 2002. Before SV, Mr. Hauser served in various advisory and C-level roles for companies like Corporate Fuel Advisors, LLC and MariTEL, Inc. He holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics and history from Brandeis University.

SV is a boutique firm that provides venture advisory services for companies at all stages, from initial concept to IPO. These efforts involve two components: finance strategy and go-to-market strategy. When provided in tandem, these two components help businesses grow and scale, allowing founders to focus their efforts on the most important aspect — running their business. For companies not yet ready for a full engagement, SV also works with start-ups to get them ready to raise capital. SV selectively invests its own capital in promising, early-stage companies, particularly those working towards driving social benefit in the clean tech, energy, and sustainability fields.

When looking at companies to partner with, Mr. Hauser and the team at SV consider the potential upside for a company, the strength of its mission statement, and the integrity and amicability of the management team. One of SV's most recent engagements is its work with ReCarbon, a company focused on transforming carbon dioxide (CO₂) and methane (CH₄) into valuable products and clean energy through its innovative microwave-plasma technology. ReCarbon's core product is a Plasma Carbon Conversion Unit (PCCU) that converts greenhouse gases into syngas and hydrogen, contributing to the circular economy and reducing carbon emissions. This technology offers a cost-effective, climate-positive solution by repurposing harmful emissions into useful resources and powering sustainable energy systems. Other engagements include Cool Clean Technologies, a leader in CO 2 cleaning technology, and WAVE, a pioneer in drowning prevention technology.

We are excited to see what 2025 brings for Mr. Hauser and the SV team and wish them all the best in the new year.

