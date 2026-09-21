Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Trust, Tone, And Trade-Offs: Negotiating Contracts In The AI Age (Podcast)

What role should AI play in commercial contract negotiations, where is human judgment still essential, and how can you continue to build trust?
For in-house counsel, contract managers, and legal operations professionals navigating those questions, the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies offers guidance on using AI effectively while recognizing its limitations.
Host Jen Rubin is joined by Tali Tuchin to discuss:
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