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21 September 2026

Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Trust, Tone, And Trade-Offs: Negotiating Contracts In The AI Age (Podcast)

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What role should AI play in commercial contract negotiations, where is human judgment still essential, and how can you continue to build trust?
United States Technology
Jennifer Rubin and Tali Tuchin
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What role should AI play in commercial contract negotiations, where is human judgment still essential, and how can you continue to build trust?

For in-house counsel, contract managers, and legal operations professionals navigating those questions, the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies offers guidance on using AI effectively while recognizing its limitations.

Host Jen Rubin is joined by Tali Tuchin to discuss:

  • How AI is impacting contract negotiations 
  • Where AI might miss important nuance, the assessment of legal and business risk, and critical marketplace experience and assessment 
  • Why human judgment and skill remain critical to building trust in negotiations 
  • How best to leverage AI in commercial contract negotiations

// LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jennifer Rubin
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Tali Tuchin
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