French Insider Episode 44, Pt. 2 | From Leveraged Finance To Founder: Creating An AI-Native Health Tech Company With Nicolas Nemeth (Podcast)

In the second of this two-part French Insider episode, host Karl Buhler continues his conversation with Nicolas Nemeth, founder and CEO of Bonne et Filou, the French-inspired luxury “lifestyle” brand for dogs, and co-founder of Dumbo Health, a health tech startup focused on sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment. They discuss the mission behind Dumbo Health, the outdated state of sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment in the U.S., how the company is using AI to optimize a process that traditionally takes months into a matter of minutes, and what it means to build an “AI-native” company today.

What we discuss in this episode:

The mission behind Dumbo Health and the scale of the sleep apnea problem in the U.S.

Why the current sleep apnea patient journey is slow, fragmented and difficult to navigate

How Dumbo Health is digitizing diagnosis and treatment, from telehealth to at-home testing and device delivery

Using AI and patient data to proactively coach patients and improve treatment adherence

What it means to build an “AI-native” company versus simply integrating AI into existing workflows

The shift from traditional software development to AI-driven, agent-based building processes

How AI is reshaping investor priorities

The cybersecurity risks that come with building fast in an AI-driven world

The challenges of fundraising as a healthcare company in a market fixated on AI-agentic valuations

About Nicolas Nemeth

Nicolas Nemeth is the co-founder of Dumbo Health, a digital sleep clinic that allows patients to skip the sleep lab and bring the entire obstructive sleep apnea journey home, and founder & CEO of Bonne et Filou, the first French-inspired luxury “lifestyle” brand for pets in the United States focused on delivering high-quality, luxury and innovative products in the pet industry.

Nico began his career as an investment banker in LBO and M&A with seven years of previous experience in New York City. He closed dozens of transactions worth a total of $5.0+ billion in secured financing, with a focus on Healthcare and Consumer deals. He is fluent in English and French, with international experience gained in NYC, Boston, Paris and Melbourne.

About Karl Buhler

An associate with the Corporate and Securities practice group and French Desk in Sheppard’s New York office, Karl Buhler focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and complex commercial agreements in industries such as technology, communications, life sciences, energy, defense and aerospace. In particular, he advises foreign companies with the installation and development of their operations in the United States.