Crowell Tracker Of Court Rulings On Legal Privilege And Artificial Intelligence Tools

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As companies and individuals increasingly embed AI tools in legal practice, courts are grappling with how to treat communications with, and information generated by, these tools. Chief among these questions is whether and in what circumstances attorney-client privilege and work-product protections as they are applied in different jurisdictions extend to AI-generated content or communications with an AI tool.
The applicability of these protections directly affects the ability to keep the information confidential later. Given the rapidly shifting legal landscape, practitioners and their clients should keep apprised of developing case law. Anyone considering using AI tools in connection with litigation, regulated activities, compliance, or other legal activities should consult counsel prior to such use.
We are actively monitoring developments in this area and will continue to update the following case tracker as new decisions become available. Please reach out to our team with questions or requests for specific advice.
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Case Name
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Case Number
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Jurisdiction
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Date
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Stage at Time of Decision
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Key Issue(s)
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Relevant Holding
|Sohyon Warner v. Gilbarco, Inc., Gilbarco, Inc. (d/b/a Gilbarco Veeder-Root), and Vontier Corporation
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24-CV-12333
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United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division
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2/10/2026
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Discovery-disputes stage after fact discovery had closed
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The court denied a motion to produce documents concerning the use of ChatGPT:
|United States of America v. Bradley Heppner
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25-CR-00503
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United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
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2/17/2026
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Post-indictment and in the pre-trial stage (after a not-guilty plea and before a scheduled trial)
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Privilege. The documents were not privileged for three reasons:
Work Product in the Criminal Context. The documents also did not enjoy work-product protection because Heppner did not prepare the documents “at the behest of counsel,” and the AI documents did not disclose counsel’s strategy. Dkt. 27 at 12.
|Morgan v. V2X, Inc.
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25-CV-01991
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United States District Court for the District of Colorado
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3/30/2026
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Discovery stage
|Whether FRCP Rule 26(b)(3), which governs materials prepared in anticipation of litigation or for trial, protects a pro se party’s AI-assisted litigation work under work-product protections
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Rule 26(b)(3) work-product protection can apply to a pro se party’s AI-assisted litigation work/mental impressions:
Absent some showing that revealing the name of the AI tool would reveal the plaintiff’s mental impressions or case strategy, the work-product protection does not extend to the name of the AI platform plaintiff used (in contrast to the outputs), which the court directed plaintiff to disclose.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]