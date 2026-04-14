Great Technology Implementations Require A Village — And A Mayor

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Why Does Every Large-Scale Enterprise Project Need Central Oversight?

Implementing a major enterprise system — enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and human capital management (HCM) — is one of the most high-stakes initiatives any leadership team can take on. These projects promise transformation, scale, and long-term value.

But they also carry real risk: ballooning costs, missed deadlines, frustrated users, and post-launch regret. Some of the most well-known companies have faced public fallout from failed implementations — where systems technically went live, but the business was not ready, the users were not aligned, or the operations were not truly understood.

The lesson? Complexity is not just technical. It is organizational — and success depends on more than software or project plans

Every Big Implementation Takes a Village

These projects bring together a diverse village of stakeholders: software vendors, system integrators, internal information technology (IT) teams, outside partners, and, ultimately, the business itself. Each plays a critical part, each brings distinct expertise — and each comes with different priorities, assumptions, and blind spots. The challenge is turning this group into a true community with a shared direction.

The Appeal of Simplicity

It is completely understandable: When facing something this big, most executive teams want simplicity. One partner. One point of contact. One group to hold responsible.

So, the whole program gets handed to one firm — process design, configuration, integration, change management, project management, support.

But what feels simple at the start often becomes limiting — and expensive.

When one provider takes it all on, the solution ends up shaped around their strengths, not yours. You might get something that works. But not something that works for your business.

It may not reflect how your people operate. It may drift from what actually drives your strategic outcomes. And the long-term cost? It often shows up in rework, workarounds, shadow processes, and missed expectations.

Who Owns the Throughline?

In most programs, three groups take the lead:

Vendors bring deep product expertise and often recommend out-of-the-box setups to showcase and maximize their platform’s features — but those setups are not always tailored to your business.

System integrators excel at technical implementation and will deliver exactly what is scoped — but rarely challenge whether the scope serves your end users.

IT teams understand your systems, constraints, and technical priorities — but may not be grounded in how the business operates day-to-day.

Each plays a critical role. But while each group operates within its lane, no one is positioned to own the full business throughline.

No one is really asking how the system needs to work for your business — day in, day out.

It is like having a brilliant architect design a house and a skilled contractor build it to spec, but no one asks the family how they actually want to live in it.

When no one owns the throughline, implementations drift.

Priorities blur.

Users disengage.

And leaders end up managing chaos instead of realizing value.

The Role That Is All Too Often Missing

This is not about adding another team; it is about filling the role that is all too often missing.

The one that connects business outcomes to technical delivery.

The one that sees across vendors, silos, and functions.

The one that keeps the program aligned to what truly matters.

Think of this role as the mayor of the village.

Not another vendor. Not more noise. Just someone with the authority and experience to ensure everything moves in sync — and in service of your real priorities.

When a strong mayor is in place, the trajectory changes. Execution tightens. Decision-making speeds up. And the business actually gets what it signed up for.

What Changes When You Have a Mayor?

This is not theory. Here is what organizations consistently gain when the right coordination is in place:

Faster Decisions

Priorities stay clear. Roadblocks get resolved quickly. Momentum does not stall.

Smoother Execution

Risks show up earlier. Tradeoffs are managed in real time. Vendors stay accountable.

Higher Adoption and Consistency

The system works in actual workflows, not just test environments. People trust it — and use it.

Strategic Alignment

Configuration and integration decisions are tied to outcomes, not just what is technically possible.

Lower Cost and Less Rework

Getting it right the first time means you do not pay for it twice. Technical debt does not pile up.

This role does not add cost. It prevents cost. It protects the investment. And it accelerates the return.

Protecting the Investment You Have Already Made

You have committed the time, budget, and leadership attention to doing this right. But without the right coordination, too much of that value is at risk.

The mayor’s job is to make sure the whole effort delivers what it is supposed to — from day one through go-live and beyond.

It is not about project mechanics. It is about protecting outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.