Virtual And Digital Health Digest

In this issue, we cover significant federal health care fraud and abuse developments, including guilty pleas and convictions in major Medicare and Medicaid schemes involving telehealth and durable medical equipment, as well as a $197 million fraud case tied to medically unnecessary orthotics. We also highlight the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS's) release of payment rates and performance targets for the new Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) Model, as well as a multi-payer pledge to align on outcomes-based reimbursement for technology-supported care. In privacy and AI news, we report on the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) upcoming workshop on consumer harms in the data-driven economy and the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST's) request for information on risks posed by "agentic AI." Finally, we summarize key policy updates, including the extension of Medicare telehealth flexibilities through 2027, new federal AI initiatives and leadership appointments at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), congressional perspectives on AI regulation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency's (EMA) guiding principles for AI in drug development, and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's launch of a new agentic AI program focused on cardiovascular care.

January 2026 saw significant activity as UK and EU authorities advanced major initiatives affecting the use of AI, digital technologies, data governance, and cybersecurity in healthcare and life sciences. Notable developments include EMA's and FDA joint principles on the use of AI across the medicinal product lifecycle, the European Commission's call for evidence on the proposed amendments to the Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), proposals to strengthen the EU Cybersecurity Act, and important data protection interventions. In parallel, UK and EU regulators continued to focus on the safe deployment of digital tools in healthcare, including new Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance on mental health technologies and ongoing work to refine AI governance. These updates, alongside developments in Intellectual Property (IP) and product liability, signal a rapidly evolving regulatory environment that will help to shape digital innovation and compliance expectations throughout 2026.

Health Care Fraud And Abuse Updates

Florida DME Owner and Manager Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Violate the Anti-Kickback Statute . On January 30, 2026, Deane Gilmore, the owner and manager of two durable medical equipment companies, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Anti Kickback Statute. Gilmore allegedly paid telemarketers and call centers on a per-order basis to collect Medicare beneficiaries' information, which was then used to generate orders for unnecessary durable medical equipment. Over the course of the scheme, Gillmore submitted or caused to be submitted $6.5 million in claims to Medicare, of which $3 million were ultimately paid by Medicare.

Provider Reimbursement Updates

CMS Announces Payment Rates for ACCESS Model. As we covered in our December 2025 Digest, in early December, CMS announced a voluntary pilot model called ACCESS, which will test an outcome-aligned payment approach in Original Medicare to "expand access to new technology-supported care options that help people improve their health and prevent and manage chronic disease." Under the model, care organizations are expected to offer "integrated, technology-supported care" to manage beneficiaries' qualifying conditions within one of four clinical "tracks": (1) early cardio-kidney-metabolic; (2) cardio-kidney-metabolic; (3) musculoskeletal; and (4) behavioral health. CMS has now released the payment amounts and performance targets for model participants. Under the model, CMS will pay ACCESS participants an annual amount per enrolled beneficiary, with the maximum payment varying by beneficiary's "track." This annual payment will be split into monthly payments, with 50% of the total withheld and reconciled at the end of the 12-month care period. If at least 50% of an ACCESS participant's beneficiaries meet the required clinical and patient-reported outcomes during a care period, the participant can earn the remaining payment amount. Separately, on February 12, CMS announced that several major health payers have pledged to adopt an outcomes-based payment structure "aligned to" the ACCESS Model. The agency stated that the payers cover 165 million Americans through Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and private health insurance plans and expressed the pledge would help align payments across payers for "technology-supported care" that delivers "measurable improvements in patient health outcomes." CMS also announced it is developing a set of optional "alignment resources" for health plans, including sample provider agreements, standardized billing codes, and outcome reporting infrastructure, which the agency expects to be available later in 2026.

Privacy and AI Updates

FTC Announces Workshop on Consumer Injuries and Benefits in the Data-Driven Economy . FTC has announced a workshop to be held on February 26 to examine "consumer injuries and benefits that may result from the collection, use, or disclosure of consumer data." The FTC held a similar workshop almost a decade ago, and the plan for the upcoming event is to gather current information on, among other things, consumer privacy preferences and the impacts of data breaches on consumers. In a document summarizing findings from the 2017 workshop, the FTC staff reported that participants emphasized medical identity theft as a serious harm resulting from data breaches or unauthorized disclosure of data. This year's workshop is free and open to the public and will be held in person at the FTC's Constitution Center at 400 7th St SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Policy Updates

Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities Extended in FY 2026 Appropriations Package . On February 3, President Trump signed into law a $1.2 trillion appropriations package, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (P.L. 119-75). The package included five of the six outstanding Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 appropriations bills: Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Defense; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development; State-Foreign Operations; and Financial Services-General Government (FSGG), as well as a two-week continuing resolution through February 13 for the Department of Homeland Security. In addition to federal appropriations, the minibus contained several health policy items, including the extension of COVID-era Medicare telehealth flexibilities through December 31, 2027.

Regulatory Updates

Privacy Updates

European Commission Publishes Proposal to Revise and Replace the EU Cybersecurity Regulation 2019/881 . The proposal forms part of a broader EU cybersecurity package aimed at strengthening resilience, aligns with previous plans to strengthen cybersecurity in the health sector (see also our May 2025 Digest), and is linked to the Commission's proposal to amend Directive 2022/2555 (also known as NIS2). Some measures of the proposal include (i) establishing an EU-level framework for information and communications technology (ICT) supply chain security across NIS2 sectors, including the health sector. Under that framework, the Commission could restrict or require mitigation measures for the use of ICT components from designated non-EU high-risk suppliers in certain identified key ICT assets; (ii) expanding the EU cybersecurity certification framework, including by allowing certification to cover a company's overall cybersecurity posture; and (iii) expanding the mandate of the European Union Cybersecurity Agency, in areas such as risk assessments, incident response, and certification. The proposal will now be reviewed by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

IP Updates

Digital Europe publishes policy paper on EHDS implementation and IP protection . Digital Europe, together with the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs, the European Coordination Committee of the Radiological, Electromedical and Healthcare IT Industry, and MedTech Europe, have published a joint policy paper setting out recommendations on the implementation of the European Health Data Space (EHDS) to protect intellectual property, trade secrets and commercially confidential information while enabling the secondary use of health data for research, innovation and public health. The paper states that although the EHDS offers significant opportunities for data-driven innovation and improved patient outcomes, its success depends on a governance framework that balances data accessibility with the protection of proprietary information that underpins investment and innovation. It highlights that the EHDS extends data-sharing obligations to privately held and pre-commercial datasets and warns that, in the absence of implementing acts under Article 52, divergent national approaches risk fragmentation and a loss of trust among data holders.

Product Liability Updates

Draft statement on liability for AI harms from the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce. The UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT) of Lawtech UK launched a public consultation on its draft legal statement addressing liability for AI harms under English law. Whilst the lack of an AI-specific liability regime in the UK gives a perception of legal uncertainty, the statement explains that England's common law system already provides a flexible framework for addressing the majority of potential physical or economic harm caused by AI. It emphasizes that AI itself cannot bear legal responsibility, so liability must be attributed to developers, users, and other human or corporate actors through established principles such as duty of care, foreseeability, and contractual allocation of risk. The statement also addressed whether vicarious liability applies to loss caused by AI, whether a professional can be liable for using or failing to use AI in the provision of their services, and whether liability attaches to false statements made by an AI chatbot. The UKJT has requested feedback on the draft statement before publication in final form.

