ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Patent Prosecution And Artificial Intelligence – Part 1

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Artificial intelligence is reshaping how patent attorneys approach prosecution work. From prior art searches to claim drafting, AI tools promise efficiency gains that were unimaginable a decade ago.
United States Technology
Sandra A. Jeskie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how patent attorneys approach prosecution work. From prior art searches to claim drafting, AI tools promise efficiency gains that were unimaginable a decade ago. But with these promises come legitimate questions about reliability, risk, and the boundaries of responsible use.

This five-part blog series examines AI's role in patent prosecution through multiple lenses. Rather than offering a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down verdict, we explore the mainstream consensus, the contrarian arguments, and the evidence that would settle the debate. Whether you're an AI enthusiast or a skeptic, this AI-Assisted series will give you a framework for thinking critically about these tools. Read the full series.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sandra A. Jeskie
Sandra A. Jeskie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More