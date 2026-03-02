Patent Prosecution And Artificial Intelligence – Part 1

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how patent attorneys approach prosecution work. From prior art searches to claim drafting, AI tools promise efficiency gains that were unimaginable a decade ago. But with these promises come legitimate questions about reliability, risk, and the boundaries of responsible use.

This five-part blog series examines AI's role in patent prosecution through multiple lenses. Rather than offering a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down verdict, we explore the mainstream consensus, the contrarian arguments, and the evidence that would settle the debate. Whether you're an AI enthusiast or a skeptic, this AI-Assisted series will give you a framework for thinking critically about these tools. Read the full series.

